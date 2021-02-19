'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For Feb 18: Anant Is Against Separation

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 February 18 episode begins with Dashrath suggesting that Bapuji opt for separation of funds. The former says now everyone has grown old and can take care of themselves. Bapuji gets shocked and furious. Listening to Dashrath's mean words, Bapuji and Baa stand up in shock. Dashrath retorts that if kids want to separate from the family then nothing can be done.

Anant gets mad at him and says none of the kids wants to separate. Dashrath tries to talk Bapuji into the separation. He says death is uncertain and so it would be better for him to do it soon. Baa tries to stop the former but he ignores her. Gehna tells Dashrath that Baa and Bapuji made this huge house for everyone to stay together.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for February 18 episode

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Dashrath lashes out at Gehna. He says when elderly people are talking, outsiders should not interrupt. Anant loses him calm and says he needs to stay out of Desai family's personal matter. Hema shouts at Anant for disrespecting her father.

Dashrath gets mad at Anant and challenges him to save his family from further fights and nuisance. Anant accepts it. Dashrath and Anant get into a heated argument. The former leaves and goes out with Sagar. Hema gets furious as Anant disrespects her father, Dashrath. Kanak vows to separate the family.

Hema asks Kanak about her plan and the latter says she will start with creating fights between Anant and Gehna. Next day, when Gehna is spraying the holy water in house, some of it falls on Dashrath and the latter gets mad at Gehna. He insults her but Baa yells at him back and says Gehna is not their servant but the Yogya Bahu.

Anant gets Gehna enrolled in the school so that she could complete her studies. Later on, Kanak and Hema go to the kitchen and ask her to wash Dashrath's clothes. Gehna requests Kanak to give Bapuji his medicines. Kanak doesn't give Bapuji his medicines and the latter gets ill.

