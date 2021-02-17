'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update Feb 16: Gehna Becomes Yogya Bahu

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 February 16 episode starts with Baa announcing that Gehna is the winner of the Yogya Bahu competition. Everyone is happy to see her win. Baa gets her keys and hands them to Gehna. Gehna asks Baa to keep the household keys and tells her that she is elder and that she can handle their home better than anyone. Gehna continues that she doesn’t want anything, except Baa’s forgiveness and her acceptance.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update

Also read: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update February 5: Will Gehna Be Able To Manage Expenses

Baa recollects the times when she was rude to Gehna. She spreads her arms and takes her name. Gehna gets happy and hugs Baa. Baa tells everyone that she has become the Yogya Bahu that does not mean that she doesn’t like her two bahus- Kanak and Hema. Baa admits that she loves Kanak and Hema equally.

Furthermore, Paresh announces that it's time for the party and that they can go out to eat. Everyone gets ready when Kanak says that she is unwell and would like to stay at home with Pankaj. Kanak tells Hema that their special guest will be arriving and she needs to stay at home in order to welcome them. In the later scenes, everyone can be seen deciding where they can go to eat food. Gehna tells everyone that she knows a place where everyone will get their favourite food.

Also read: 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For Feb 11: Who Will Become The Yogya Bahu?

Gehna then takes everyone to Chat Gali. Chetan and Hema get excited about seeing the place and go to eat their favourite food. Anant and Gehna go to eat Gujarati locho, when a poor lady arrives and asks Anant to buy a rose for his wife. She tells him that she is hungry and needs money to buy the food. Anant buys all the roses and hands a rose to his wife Gehna for her victory in the competition. Later, he gives roses to every family member.

Also read: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update For Feb 15: Will Kanak Be Able To Destroy Gehna?

Meanwhile, Pankaj thinks that Kanak stayed back at home in order to spend time with him. He tries to be romantic with her. Kanak reveals that she is planning something for Gehna. Everyone returns home and witnesses Pankaj and Kanak’s romance.

Later, Gehna can be seen writing a letter for Anant, when Baa enters. Gehna hides the letter. The kids see this and take the letter and start playing with it. When the letter falls, Baa picks it up and gets shocked to see someone standing.

Image Source: A still from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode

Also read: 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For Feb 4: Hiral Steals Cash From Gehna

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.