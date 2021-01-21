'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For Jan 20: Gehna In Trouble Over Puja Venue

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is one of the most loved TV shows currently. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 plot has earned praises from the audience for its twists and turns. A lot of people are wondering about what happened in the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode. Here is a look at the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for January 20 episode.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for January 20 episode

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 January 20 episode begins with Gehna checking up on the staff for the decorations. Sagar watches everything from behind and thinks about how everything is going to be spoilt. Anant video calls Gehna. She has forgotten that she has a mobile but realises it later that Anant had gifted one to her. She tells the staff to hurry up and picks up the call. Sagar gets shocked to see Gehna with a smartphone and decides to destroy it as it may play spoilsport to his plan.

Also Read | 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For Jan 18: Anant Gifts Gehna A New Phone

Anant checks up on Gehna

In the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Anant asks her about the decorations and how is everything going. She responds to him by saying that everything is fine and under control. He asks her about the other ladies to which Gehna replies that they are taking rest for some time but the rest of the staff is working. Anant says that he will join her for work but she refuses to take help and gets silent on seeing Radhika behind him. Anant also asks Radhika what is she doing in his room after noticing her.

Gehna disconnects the call but accidentally switches on the recording. One of the staff members complains to Sagar that he is sleepy but also has to work the whole night. He gives him alcohol saying it will solve his problems and asks to bring other staff members too.

Also Read | 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For Jan 18: Radhika Returns With A Request

Radhika shows her fake concern for Gehna to Anant

On the other hand, Radhika is worried whether Gehna will complete such a big responsibility or not. She also suggests that they should go there to help her but Anant says there is no need to worry and she can handle it all. Radhika and Anant talk and she mentions that she knows how important this Puja is for Jamuna. She also hopes that Gehna does not make any mistakes.

Also Read | 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update January 15: The Family Plays Truth And Dare

Sagar gets the decorator and staff drunk

Sagar makes the decorator and his whole staff heavily inebriated. Kanak calls him but he disconnects it saying he is busy in executing the plan. Kanak thinks that they will prove how Gehna is not capable of becoming the daughter in law and then she and Sagar will complete the work to impress Jamuna.

Also Read | 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update January 14: Anant Gets Mad At Gehna

Sagar sets the venue on fire

As Gehna is waiting for the staff to get back after eating, Sagar switches off the light and sends Gehna to look at what happened with it. Sagar recalls the beating by Anant and how he had to face insults because of Gehna and puts fire to the decorations. Gehna gets shocked after seeing the condition fo the venue and could not find her mobile to inform about it to Anant. She also recalls Jamuna’s warning.

Sagar calls Kanak and informs her that their plan has worked and shows her what is going on there. Kanak tells Hema to call Jamuna. Hema also informs the family about the fire incident at the Puja venue. Kanak puts all the blame on Gehna. Gehna’s pallu catches fire but she continues setting off the fire. Anant reaches the venue and shouts as everyone follows him from behind.

Image Credits: A still from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 January 20 episode

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.