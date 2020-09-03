Salman Khan All Set To Receive ₹450 Crores To Host The Upcoming 'Bigg Boss' Season 14?

Salman Khan is all set to come back to Bigg Boss for its 14th season and fans of the show are quite excited after an amazing Season 13. However, the actor has struck up a huge deal with the makers of the show to host the upcoming season.

According to a report by Mid-Day, Salman Khan will be receiving approximately ₹450 crores for hosting the new season. The strikingly huge number will be divided into episodes as per which Salman Khan will feature on the show. Previously, it was believed by multiple news portals that Salman Khan received ₹250 crores for its previous seasons. However, now the actor will receive an even bigger pay for the much anticipated Season 14 of Bigg Boss.

Salman Khan charges a hefty amount for Bigg Boss 14

According to the media outlet, Salman Khan will be charging a sum of ₹20 crores per episode. While the math may differ in terms of the months of the show, the makers and the channel have closed the deal at ₹450 crores. This amount, according to the source who revealed the details, is an all-inclusive rate consisting of promotions, virtual conferences and many other activities.

The source also added that due to the massive fan base and popularity of Salman Khan, the makers promptly agreed to pay the amount. The makers did this as they mentioned that Salman Khan was one of the main reasons for the show's high ranking TRPs, according to the report by the media outlet.

The shooting for this is said to begin at Goregaon Film City where a weekend chalet has been constructed for the actor. Salman Khan will soon be headed for the shoots and thus the production for the new season may begin soon enough. The source also told the outlet that the previous edition of Bigg Boss had gotten extended by 10 episodes. This caused Salman Khan to charge ₹7.5 crores per episode from thereon. Salman Khan’s team have kept the past incident in mind and have mentioned that if the same occurs for the current season, they may have to discuss additional remuneration, according to the report.

