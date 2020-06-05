Samir Kochhar Feels Nostalgic About 'BALH'; Says 'feels Like It Happened Yesterday'

One of the loved shows, Bade Ache Lagte Hai, starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar and Samir Kochhar, is re-airing on television again. Samir Kochhar, who played the role of a business tycoon in the show, recently revealed that he feels nostalgic about the return of the show on the television. Samir in a recent interaction talked about the special bond he shares with actors, Ram, Sakshi and Ekta Kapoor.

Furthermore, Samir Kochhar also exclaimed that he had enjoyed his stint on the show. Samir Kochhar reportedly revealed that he is not a fan of daily soaps, but he is an avid admirer of Ekta Kapoor’s work. He further added that he always loved her great style of direction. He exclaimed that his grandmother actually loved Bade Ache Lagte Hai and that was one of the reasons that he had signed up for the role in the show.

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor leaves Varun, Huma shocked as she looks 'unrecognisable' in throwback pic

Samir Kocchar also talked about his experience while shooting for the serial, Bade Ache Lagte Hai. Kochhar exclaimed that he learned a lot about the way the major television industry works and added that he discovered respect towards it. Sameer revealed that he remembers being excited and nervous about playing his character- Rajat on the show. Kochhar also talked about how he felt glad when he looked back, and also added that it’s been years since he did Bade Ache Lagte Hai, but it feels like it happened yesterday.

Also Read | From Sujal-Kashish to Mihir-Tulsi: 5 iconic on-screen pairs from Ekta Kapoor daily soaps

Also Read | 'AltBalaji Insults Army' trends after Hindustani Bhau files complaint against Ekta Kapoor

Bade Ache Lagte Hai re-run

The lockdown has made many old shows come back on television, to entertain the audience. One such show is Bade Ache Lagte Hai on Sony Television. The show features Samir Kochhar, Ram Kapoor, Sakshi Tanvar, Sumona Chakravarti, Renuka Israni, and many more. While Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi airs at 9:30 pm, Bade Ache Lagte Hai airs at 10 pm every Monday-Friday. It started airing from June 1.

Samir Kocchar's show, Bade Ache Lagte Hai, revolves around the struggles of middle-class girl Priya and a businessman Ram. The show explores the world of two different entities who are unmarried due to some reasons. However, the duo's overwhelming chemistry steals the show.

Also Read | Next season of 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain’ to be based on real-life affair, says Ekta Kapoor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.