Sanaya Irani's Birthday: Here Are A Few Surprising Revelations By The Actor

Much-loved television actor Sanaya Irani has been celebrating her 37th birthday while being settled at home amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. The actor has been a part of various celebrated television shows including Miley Jab Hum Tum and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. On the occasion of Sanaya Irani's birthday, here is a look at a few revelations by the actor that left her fans surprised as most of them were unexpected.

Sanaya Irani's surprising statements

1. Sanaya Irani’s first audition was a disaster

According to Pinkvilla, Sanaya Irani had spoken about how bad her first interview for the television industry was. She revealed that she had been staying in the United States for more than a month before coming down to give her audition. She had forgotten how to speak Hindi properly, which gravely affected her performance at the audition. She said that it went horrible and people actually questioned her choice of profession.

2. Sanaya wanted to play Nupur

In a previous interview with Pinkvilla, Sanaya Irani had spoken about her choice of roles. She said that in Miley Jab Hum Tum, she was keen on playing Nupur over Gunjan. She was of the stance that Gunjan was an introvert with a shy and under-confident approach which was not exactly her style.

3. The stunning lady has had doubts about her body

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sanaya Irani shared details about her insecurities and how she dealt with them. She said that she was naturally thin and she was always conscious about it while growing up. She got over it with time but when she was younger, she would feast on a lot of fried food to look healthier.

4. There was a chance of seeing Mohit and Sanaya on screen again

On the anniversary of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Sanaya Irani had revealed to BollywoodLife that her husband Mohit Sehgal auditioned for the role of Arnav Singh Raizada in the serial. However, Barun Sobti bagged the role eventually. Miley Jab Hum Tum fans would have been delighted to see Mohit and Sanaya together on screen again.

5. The couple has a mature way of balancing time

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Sanay Irani had also spoken about how the two actors in the same field managed their time together. She said that marriage had made it easier for them to spend more time. They would also often travel together, which would also count as quality time.

