Sanjana Sanghi, Himanshi Khurana, And Other Stars Who Recently Featured In Music Videos

Actor Sanjana Sanghi recently made her music video debut, which was loved by a lot of people. Sung by Guru Randhawa, the song garnered praises for both the singing and Sanjana's acting. Just like her, many other stars of the film and TV industry have featured in music videos, and have gained the love of millions. Recalling some of their latest releases, here are four Bollywood and Indian TV stars, plus one international star, who turned muses for the singers, and made their music video debuts for them.

Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Sanghi began her acting debut in the Hindi film industry, with the Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri starrer, Rockstar. Last year, she made her debut as the leading actor in the film Dil Bechara, opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In January 2021, Sanjana Sanghi made her music video debut with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa in his song, ‘Mehendi Waale Haath’. Guru and Sanjana had also appeared in an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, for promoting this music video.

Himanshi Khurana

Himanshi Khurana is a well-known actor in the Punjabi film industry. She has also been a contestant in Bigg Boss 13, which aired on Colors TV from September 2019 - February 2020. Himanshi Khurana had made her first music video debut in 2010, with the song Jodi - Big Day Party, sung by Kuldeep Manak and Punjabi MC. Since then, she has starred in about 50 music videos. Her latest music video is for the song Surma Bola, which she has sung herself. The song is composed by Bunty Bains.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Hindi film actor, Nushrratt Bharuccha, best known for her roles in Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Dream Girl, made her music video debut in 2019, with Atif Aslam, with his song Baarishein. Very recently, she starred in the music video for the song Saiyaan Ji, with the singer Yo Yo Honey Singh. She has also featured in the music video of Ishq Tera, with Guru Randhawa.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill is another name from the Punjabi film industry, who was a contestant in Bigg Boss 13. She had made her music video debut with the song Veham, which she had sung herself. It was composed by Laddi Gill. She then featured in many other music videos. Recently, she also announced her next music video, named Fly, with singers Badshah and Uchana Amit.

Rihanna

The musical prowess of this 9 time Grammy Award-winning singer and actress is not a secret. However, Rihanna recently became a muse for an Indian singer and actor - Diljit Dosanjh. After she vocalised her opinion in favour of the farmers' protests on her Twitter, singer Diljit Dosanjh, who has also been known for his strong stand in favour of the farmers, got extremely impressed by her. So much, that he also sang a song that was written by Raj Ranjodh, in Rihanna’s praise - named RiRi.

