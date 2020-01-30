Jay Shah Lauds Rohit Sharma For His 'scintillating Batting', Hails India's Thrilling Win

Following India's thrilling win off the Super Over in the 3rd T20 against New Zealand on Wednesday, BCCI secretary Jay Shah lauded opener, Rohit Sharma, for winning the game for India. Rohit Sharma, who went past 10000 runs as an opener, made a quickfire 65 runs with the bat in the first innings followed by two magical sixes off the last two deliveries of the Super Over to seal the win for India. As the Men in Blue created history on Wednesday by becoming the Indian first side to win a T20 series in New Zealand, BCCI secretary Jay Shah took to Twitter to congratulate the team on a magnificent series win. Jay Shah heaped praise on Hitman Rohit Sharma for his blitzkrieg and hailed India's superb win from the thrilling Super Over.

Jay Shah congratulates Team India

Nothing can be more thrilling than this superb victory in a super over!



Congratulations to Team India, on registering a magnificent series win over New Zealand.



Kudos to @ImRo45 for his scintillating batting and completing 10000 runs as an opener. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/sWElvQIMXf — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 29, 2020

Rohit Sharma powers India through the Super Over

Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson faced a steamy Jasprit Bumrah in the Super Over as they looked to take apart the latter as he was not having a good day on the field. After a single off the first two balls, Kane Williamson dispatched a four and a six in back-to-back deliveries, putting pressure on Bumrah. A single followed by a boundary off the last over meant India had to chase 18 runs in one over in order to win the game.

India's openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul made their way out against a seasoned Tim Southee. After a single and double off the first two balls of the over, Rahul managed to strike a boundary after which he handed over the strike to the Hitman. Rohit Sharma smashed two sixes off the last two balls to seal the game for India and also helping the team to pick up their first T20 series win in New Zealand.

