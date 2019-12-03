Recipe Alert: Satisfy Your Taste Buds With These Khichdi Variants

Smooth, rich and scrumptious, Khichdi is one of the most versatile dishes. This delicacy is easily digestible and can be consumed with salted curd or tangy pickles, amongst other sides. This humble comfort food can be prepared using different ingredients. From simple dal khichdi to loaded Sabudana khichdi, there are several ways to cook this piping hot delish. We have penned down two methods to prepare Khichdi with ease.

1. Sabudana Khichdi

Ingredients

About one cup of Sabudana

2 diced tomatoes

1 diced potato

Half cup green peas

2 tablespoon of ghee

1 tablespoonful of cumin seeds or jeera

Salt

Pepper

Red chilli

Green coriander

Method of preparation

Wash Sabudana and soak it in fresh water overnight Keep the pan of medium stove and pour ghee in it Add cumin seeds Add chopped tomatoes and red chilli Saute it before sprinkling black pepper to it Add chopped potatoes, green peas and salt as per taste Mix the ingredients well and let it cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Finally, add Sabudana to it and mix it before serving You may garnish it with coriander and nuts before serving hot

2. Classic Dalia Khichdi

Ingredients

One cup of Dalia

Half cup of Moong Dal

One tablespoon of Cumin seeds or jeera

Fresh curry leaves

One tablespoon of Ghee

One tablespoon of ginger paste

1 or 2 dry chillis

One-fourth tablespoon of asafoetida

Chopped vegetables including one finely chopped onion, one-fourth cup of carrots, beans and peas each

One diced tomato

Method to cook

Roast dry raw Dalia in an open pan for 2 to 3 minutes Put the pressure cooker on a medium flame and let it heat Pour jeers, chillies, Hing, ginger paste, curry leaves, chopped vegetables, beans, peas, moong dal and Dalia. Sprinkle all the spices as per your taste and add water to it Cover the cooker with lid and let it cook on high flame until you hear two whistles. After that let it stay on simmer for about five minutes. Open the lid after a while and serve steaming hot.

