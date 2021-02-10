Saumya Tandon Shares 'happy' Pictures, Fans Cannot Stop Gushing Over Her 'smile'

Television actor and host Saumya Tandon entertained the audience with her portrayal of the glamourous Anita Bhabhi on Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hain for five years. The actor is quite active on social media as well. Recently took to Instagram to share a couple of her gorgeous photos. She also wrote a cheerful caption for the post wherein she has expressed how happy she is. Scroll to see her pictures and know what she wrote in her caption.

Saumya Tandon's latest photos

In the pictures by Saumya, she appears to be sitting on a couch. She has worn a yellow knit sweater and a white miniskirt. She left her hair open in the and only accessorised her look with a wristwatch. In the slideshow of photos, she is smiling for the camera. In the caption of the post, she wrote, ‘Can you guess what song I hear the most the whole day..........."when you happy and you know it clap your hands" thanks to my baby.....and that makes me really #happy’.

Saumya’s post garnered over 49K likes and is still counting. As soon as the photo was uploaded by the actor, her fans and followers have rushed in to comment all nice things about her. One of her fans commented by calling her ‘sweet and beautiful’ while one of her fan pages called her ‘adorable’. See their reactions below:

Saumya Tandon as Anita Bhabhi

The audience loved Saumya Tandon as Anita Bhabhi on the show. She was the modern and glamorous wife of Vibhooti who would get hit on by her neighbour Manmohan Tiwari. The quirky relationship and the bitter-sweet quarrels between the two lead pairs Manmohan and Angoori, and Vibhooti and Anita on Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hain left the viewers in splits.

In an Instagram live session, Saumya revealed that she left the show to do different things and play different characters. She further added that she had already done everything she wanted to do for the character. She also took to Instagram to share videos of her last time on the sets of the show and captioned it as ‘an end to a beautiful journey’. In the videos, Rohitashv Gour aka Manmohan Tiwari also recited a Shayari for her. Nehha Pendse has been roped in to take Anita Bhabhi’s character ahead in the show.

Image courtesy- @sauymas_world Instagram

