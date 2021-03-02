Saumya Tandon Shares Full Video Of Her 'Ghoomar' Performance, Fans Shower Love

Many film and television celebrities have been posting short videos of their dance on social media in recent times. They are seen performing on various Bollywood songs with fresh choreography for their fans to enjoy. Saumya Tandon of the Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai fame has posted one such video on her Instagram handle. The actor is seen performing on the popular song Ghoomar from Padmaavat. She has posted the full video of her dance, along with giving due credits to her royally traditional outfit and choreography in the video.

Saumya Tandon performs on Ghoomar song

Before the visuals of the dance can even begin, the video credits Devesh Mirchandani for the choreography and Rishab Dahiya for the video, as the song begins. Saumya is seen walking away from the camera and taking her position before the verse can start. While notable resemblance can be seen in the choreography in this video with the original choreography of the song, this video sees the actor doing a new variation of steps. The video even shows that the song was shot in different locations of the house.

She named this post as “Ghoomar Dance Cover” in the caption and penned a few words about why she decided to post this song. She wrote, “Posting the full song. Earlier just posted a shorter 30 Sec reels video. Some people thought this is all I recorded so posting a full video here”. Saumya then gave due credits to her outfit, including jewellery and her dress. The dance video took no time in receiving exciting reactions from her followers. They heaped praise on her graceful performance and paid compliments to her look in this video as well.

Image courtesy: Saumya Tandon's Instagram comments

Saumya Tandon received strong popularity playing the lead role of Anita Mishra in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. She had famously made her debut in the 2007 hit Jab We Met, which was followed by a long career in television. Some of her known performances can be seen in Meri Awaz Ko Mil Gayi Roshni, Aisa Des Hai Mera and also in the Punjabi film Welcome to Punjab.

