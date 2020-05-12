Sayantani Ghosh Hints At Virtually Marrying Boyfriend Anugrah Tiwari During Lockdown

Television actor Sayantani Ghosh has revealed that she wants to take her relationship with her boyfriend, Anugrah Tiwari, to the next level. She also hinted that they might get married virtually during the current lockdown. She also talked about her wedding plans in a recent media interaction.

Talking about her relationship with Anugrah Tiwari, Sayantani Ghosh said that she definitely wants to get married and it is just a matter of time. She further added that they have not finalised a certain date for the marriage, but they will get married when they really want to. Talking about the lockdown and virtual wedding, she said that there are also chances that they might come up with some plans during the lockdown and get married virtually. She again emphasized that it is just a matter of time.

Sayantani Ghosh also opened up about her relationship with Anugrah Tiwari. She said that they are together and they are a part of each other’s lives. She also added that they are loving that aspect of each other’s lives. Talking about the announcement of their wedding, Sayantani Ghosh said that whenever they will decide on anything seriously they will announce it. It seems like the wedding is not far off for the adorable couple.

Sayantani Ghosh's relationship with Anugrah Tiwari

According to various media reports, Sayantani Ghosh’s relationship with Anugrah Tiwari started six years ago. The couple met each other through a common friend at the gym. The adorable couple keeps sharing their pictures on their social media for their fans. They are fondly known as #SyanGrah on social media.

Sayantani Ghosh made her debut on the small screen in the year 2002 with Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan. She was seen playing the negative character of Antara in the show. Since then she has played several popular characters in TV shows like Ghar Ek Sapnaa, Naaginn - Waadon Ki Agniparikshaa, Sasural Simar Ka and Naamkaran. Recently, Sayantani Ghosh was seen in Naagin 4. However, she had revealed earlier that she is exiting the show as her character is going to be killed.

