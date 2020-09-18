'Your Honor' Trailer Will Take Your Breath Away As Bryan Cranston Returns To TV; Watch

The trailer of American Drama crime series Your Honour released recently and is going viral on social media. The show is an adaptation of an Israeli TV show Kvodo and stars Bryan Cranston in the lead. Here is a review of the trailer.

The plot

The plot of the show revolves around Bryan Cranston’s character Michael Desiato, who is a respectable judge in New Orleans. One day, his teenage son Adam gets involved in a hit and run case and kills the son of a dreaded mob boss. Michael promises his son that he won’t let any harm come upon him, following which the game of lies and deceit begins.

Michael is confident that with his expertise in the legal department, he can save his son. However, the mob boss is determined to find out the killer of his son and his means are not limited to legal. Will the righteous judge be able to save his son who has murdered the son of a mob boss?

The trailer

The trailer opens with a montage of scenes from the crime legal drama. This cut to a scene where Adam is seen dialling 911 to report a crime, but he does not say a word. He later tells his father, the respectable judge, about how he left someone to die after hitting him with his car. Michael promises to save his son from the bring charged for a hit-and-run case using his legal expertise.

Later in the trailer, it is seen that Adam killed the son of a vicious mob boss. Michael is seen dreading the consequences when the mob boss warns the murderer that "whoever it is, will be found" on national television. This puts Michael in a situation that he did not anticipate.

What Works?

The suspenseful music and the dark theme of the trailer convey the tone of the show well. It effectively conveys how the tables have turned for a judge and a criminal who are now on the other side of the law. The whole trailer shows how the crime lord and the judge would be battling with each other psychologically.

The strong cast of the show and Bryan Cranston's return to the small screen after his much-acclaimed series Breaking Bad is sure to keep the fans intrigued about the show. The trailer does not reveal much and keeps the question lingering: how will a morally upright judge save his murderer son from the grips of a crime lord? Watch the trailer below.

Details

The show starring Brayan Cranston, Hunter Doohan, Michael Stuhlbarg. The show will premiere on Showtime in December 2020. The show has been written by Peter Moffat and is produced by people who have produced shows like The Good Wife and The Night Of in the past.

Image credits: Still from Trailer

