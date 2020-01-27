Sex Education’s Aimee Lou Wood And Connor Swindells Are A Real Life Couple

Aimee Lou Wood and Connor Ryan Swindells, the leading cast in Netflix’s popular TV series Sex Education have reportedly been dating in real life. The fans have been left startled with the news of the stars imitating the reel life in reality as the couple reportedly started seeing each other after meeting on the set of the show, as per reports.

Aimee Lou Wood, who is currently 24 and plays the character of Aimee Gibbs in the series has admitted to the news of being in a relationship with the 23-year-old actor playing the role of Adam Groff on the popular show. Aimee has also been sharing many candid snaps of herself with the actor on social media including Instagram.

Aimee declared seeing Connor on social media

In a picture she recently shared with the audience online, the actress wrote a bold caption, “Happy day of birth Swindells, you beautiful magnificent man. You've been a warrior king forever in the hundreds of lives you have already lived but now you're my king. And I don’t care if anyone thinks that is cringey because I'm trying to be as brave as u are.”

She continued thanking their onscreen chemistry in a monologue that she shared with her fans thanking the characters in the series for making her relationship with the co-star possible. The news of the stars hanging out with each other was received with thrill and amazement as the excited fans said that the couple looked like they belonged with each other. The online community has also called the duo’s pairing as unique and beautiful.

According to the reports, Connor revealed that the two hadn’t given thought into working relationship between them until the season one of the show concluded. He said that things started to unravel at the beginning of Season 2 of the show when they had to hire an additional director to keep a watch at the couple so they wouldn’t blend the personal life with professional. He also added that he had titled the director as “intimacy director”.

(Image Credit: Instagram/aimeelouwood)

