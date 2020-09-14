'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Star Shaheer Asks Fans What They Would Do After A Tiring Day

Television actor Shaheer Shaikh is widely known for playing the lead roles in shows like Mahabharat and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. He recently shared a charming picture of himself on his Instagram page and asked fans a question. Netizen cannot stop talking about the picture. Take a look.

Shaheer Shaikh's Instagram photo

Shaheer Shaikh recently took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself lying on a couch. The actor is flashing his charming smile. Shaikh is seen wearing a black tropical shirt in the picture while he poses for the camera. In his caption he asks, "After a long tiring day all u wanna do is?? #bolobolo". Check out the post:

Celebrity and fan reactions to the post

As the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor shared his adorable post, fans cannot stop gushing about him. Many celebrities commented their answers to the question he asked with the post. Singer Akasa Singh commented on Shaheer Sheikh's photo. While giving a reference from the popular American Sitcom Three and a Half Men, she wrote that she wanted to have two and a half pizzas and watch Netflix after a tiring day.

Actor Mahima Makwana then replied in a single word saying "crashhhh". Shaheer Shaikh's fan pages have commented on the picture in huge numbers. Most of them have admired his look in the picture while some have added flirtatious lines for him in the comment section. Take a look at what the fans have to say about the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor.

Shaheer Shaikh's Instagram

Shaheer Shaikh's Instagram is often flooded with his pictures from his current show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and some older shows that he worked in. He often shares throwback pictures of himself from the early days of his career as well. Shaheer Shaikh's photos receive a lot of responses from his fans. Recently, he shared a picture of his riding a Black Royal Enfield bike. The snap is probably from the sets of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Shaheer looks dapper as he sports a checkered shirt with a white tee and orangish pink sunglasses. He captions the post with the Kishore Kumar song Chala Jaata hu kisi ki dhun me. Take a look at his picture:

