Shakti Mohan Loves Wearing Pastel Coloured Outfits; Here's Proof

Apart from being a famous dancer, Shakti Mohan has always managed to impress her fans and fashion police with her taste in fashion. Shakti Mohan is also an avid social media user, as she always keeps updating her fans with all the stunning looks that she dons. Off late, Shakti Mohan is seen donning pastel coloured outfits. Here’s taking a look at Shakti Mohan’s Instagram handle where she is seen donning pastel coloured outfits. See her pictures below.

Shakti Mohan's pastel coloured outfits

Shakti Mohan sported a peach coloured embroidered top with a similar coloured layered skirt. She completed the look with her hair partitioned on one side, dangler earrings and dewy makeup. Check out the picture below.

Shakti Mohan sported a light pink coloured embroidered top with similar coloured palazzo pants. The dancer completed the look with wavy hair, dangler earrings and bright makeup. Check out the picture here.

Shakti Mohan sported a light grey coloured one-sided top with embroidered designs and a similar coloured skirt with a layered bottom. She completed the look with kohled eye makeup, dangler earrings and a sleek hairdo. See the picture below.

Shakti Mohan opted for a simple lilac coloured dress. The actor looked stunning as she opted for glowy makeup and a sleek hairdo. Check out the picture below.

Shakti Mohan opted for a lilac coloured jacket and pants. She completed the look with white sneakers, minimal makeup and a pair of sunglasses. Check out the picture below.

