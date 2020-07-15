'Shakti' Written Update For July 14, 2020: Soumya Comes Back In Heer's Life

The episode of Shakti starts with Heer instructing the professional, asking them to apply Mehendi on her hand. Rohan walks up to her asking her where is the old Heer who was ready to do anything for Soumya. To this, Heer replies that she can still do anything for Soumya, but she has to walk up to her ask for it herself. Just then, Malika says she will tell the truth, but instead of that, Heer will have to refuse to get married. Preeto and Harak try to stop her, asking her not to interfere in their personal affairs. Heer, on the other hand, insists on knowing the truth.

Shakti written update July 14, 2020

Malika then asks her to promise one thing before she tells the truth. Harak pretends to have a heart attack just when Heer is about to make a promise. Heer then comes to know that Harak has been pretending to get an attack and wonders why everyone is hiding Soumya’s secret from her. Malika tells Heer to ask Preeto and Harak why they sent Soumya away from her home. Heer gets shocked when she hears this and asks them why they did so.

Preeto then tells Heer that Soumya lost a bet with her and had to move away because of that. Heer then makes a decision of not marrying Virat anymore. She goes to Virat’s house and tells him that she will not marry him now. This leaves Virat’s family in a state of shock. Virat asks her the reason behind it, but Heer starts to walk away without giving any reason.

Virat holds her by her hand and asks her the reason for not marrying him. She tells him that she is doing this for Soumya. Virat explains the whole incident while Virat’s mother gives the Mehendi professionals their money, asking them to leave because she is sure the wedding won’t be happening. Daljit agrees to this and says it is a good thing the wedding won’t happen. The episode of Shakti ends with Virat telling Heer how much he loves her and how he cannot let her go. Heer then hugs him.

