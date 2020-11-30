Shashank Vyas Birthday Special: Unseen Picture Of The Actor That Will Leave You In Awe

The Balika Vadhu star, Shashank Vyas turned 34 on November 30, 2020. Shashank gained popularity for his role of Jagya in the television show and became a household name in every Indian home. On the occasion of Shashank Vyas birthday, here’s an unseen picture of the actor that will surely leave you in awe. Take a look at the picture below.

Shashank Vyas unseen childhood picture

In the picture shared by Shashank, he was seen wearing a pink shirt with a black collar. He posed in a mischievous manner while showing his tongue. Reminiscing about his childhood Shashank penned a heartfelt caption that read, “à¤šà¥€ à¤² à¤‰à¤¡à¤¼à¥€, à¤•à¥Œà¤† à¤‰à¤¡à¤¼à¤¾, à¤¬à¤šà¤ªà¤¨ à¤­à¥€ à¤•à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤‰à¤¡à¤¼ à¤¹à¥€ à¤—à¤¯à¤¾.” Take a look at the picture below.

His fans couldn’t hold back as they poured in their love and appreciation for the post. One of the fans wrote, “Awwww!!! Soooo cute! Chotu Shashank is looking super adorable. This picture has a blend of cuteness and naughtiness. I still feel you carry that even today, but of course, you look much more handsome now but the tongue sticking out is still there.. haha. Thank you for sharing this wonderful memory of yours”. Take a look at some of the reactions and comments.

Fans’ react to Shashank’s childhood picture

Shashank Vyas's TV shows

Shashank essayed the role of Dr Jagdish in Balika Vadhu. He was also seen in Jaana Na Dil Se Door as Captain Ravish Vashisht and featured as a participant in Box Cricket League 1. Other shows that featured Shashank are Roop- Mard Ka Naya Swaroop and Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Shashank also appeared in the film Tees Maar Khan as a teenage villager.

Shashank Vyas's Instagram

Shashank is quite popular on social media with a fan following of around 407K followers on Instagram. He wrote a witty bio on his Instagram handle that read, “An artist who wants to be FAMOUS without being FAMOUS”. His love for photography and travelling is reflected in his posts. In his recent Instagram post, Shashank shared a picture of the wilderness and captioned it, “Sometimes the right path is not always the easiest one. #loveforphotography” Take a look at the picture below.

