Shefali Jariwala Discloses She Sang In Hothon Pe Bas, But Her Part Was Dropped Later

Shefali Jariwala was seen as a part of a recent music video Honthon Pe Bas, opposite Mika Singh. The song is a recreation of the Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol starrer movie Yeh Dillagi. Shefali Jariwala recently disclosed that she had sung some sequences in the song, but they were eventually dropped, read along to know why?

Shefali Jariwala sang for Hothon Pe Bas, but the team planned to drop her vocals

Shefali Jariwala and Mika Singh recently featured in a music video of the song Hothon Pe Bas, which was a recreated version of the song voiced by the latter. The recent version has received fairly positive reviews from the audience since its release. In a recent interview, she revealed that as she has been wanting to sing for a while, she gave her voice to some of the parts in the song but the makers and her collectively planned to drop her voice as it could not match the tune of the song and the voice of Mika.

Shefali Jariwala told Spotboye, she has been trying to sing and has also dubbed for Mika's song Hothon Pe Bas. However, she said that she did not like her voice along with Mika’s, and the tone of her voice was not suited to those of the song. Jariwala said Mika's voice was taking the song on another level and hence the makers and she, decided to not use her song. She says that Mika wanted her to dub for the song and hence she had done a few sequences in the song, but the team took a collective decision to drop her voice when they heard the final product. She says how Mika's voice was like magic, and hers was not working along with him.

The actor further elaborated, that she wants to sing and understands that she can't compare her voice to those of established singers. Even though she really wants to sing, what mattered to her more was the song rather than her voice being a part of the song. Shefali says that she will try singing again in the future, but only if her voice is able to suit the song or else, she won't.

