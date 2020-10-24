Shefali Jariwala Reveals Why Her Plan Of Adopting A Child Has Been Put 'on Hold'

Shefali Jarilwala gained popularity after she appeared in the famous remix version of the song ‘Kanta Laga’. Apart from Kannada movies, she has also appeared in a dance reality show with husband Parag Tyagi. The couple was recently in the news when Shefali revealed her plans to adopt a baby and how it has been on hold till now.

Shefali Jariwala on adoption

According to a report by SpotboyE, Shefali Jarilwala and Parag Tyagi’s plans to adopt a child has been put on hold. A few months ago, the couple had mentioned in a live chat that they were planning to adopt a baby soon and Shefali stated how difficult it was to convince her husband about it. Later, when the portal asked questions to Shefali Jariwala on adoption, the artist stated that at present, they have put everything on hold because of the coronavirus situation as the adoption process is quite long and a lot of work is involved in it.

She also added that now, all they can do is pray and hope that things go smooth and fast. She also mentioned that all things happen when the time is right and everything depends on their fate. Shefali Jariwala also stated that no matter how much they try, the baby will eventually arrive when it is meant to be. She talked about the pandemic and said that the coronavirus situation has slowed down a lot of things and she feels that this is for their own good. She later concluded by saying that God is very kind and everything happens for good.

In one of her earlier interviews with Bollywood Life, she had talked about her decision to adopt and had said how this was a brave decision to take in a culture they belong to. She had added that the idea of adoption in society was only for those who could not have kids. She had stated that her husband Parag did not come from that space and adoption was something that she wanted to do as she found the thought very beautiful.

Shefali Jariwala’s shows

The artist has been a part of a few projects so far. Shefali Jariwala’s shows include Boogie Woogie, Nach Baliye 5 and Nach Baliye 7. The artist was also seen in a few music videos and a Bollywood movie.

Image Source- Shefali Jariwala’s Instagram

