Shehnaaz Gill Takes A Quiet Stroll At Nariman Point In Pyjamas; See Pic

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill engages with her fans and followers by posting regularly on different platforms. Recently, she took to social media and shared a casual picture of herself in pyjamas through her official Instagram handle. The photo features the actor hanging out at Nariman Point in Mumbai. Here is Shehnaaz Gill’s recent snap on the photo-sharing platform that you must check out.

Shehnaaz Gill takes a stroll at Nariman Point in casual pyjamas

Actor Shehnaaz Gill took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself through the stories section of her official account on September 29, 2020, Tuesday. In the picture, she is visible in loose pyjamas featuring multiple prints of the face of the cartoon character, Tweety bird. The actor has paired them with a grey-shaded t-shirt. Shehnaaz Gill has completed her look with a green facemask and has tied her hair in a high and messy bun. Moreover, she is flaunting her no-makeup look in the picture.

The actor is visibly looking somewhere else. She is posing for the capture while sitting nearby a tree at Nariman Point. Her face looks bright as she relaxed under the orange street light. On the photo in the Instagram stories section, Shehnaaz Gill has mentioned the place she was at. She has chosen the sticker, which tells the current location of the device’s user. It featured Nariman Point, Mumbai in white text colour. Check out the actor’s photo, which she shared through Instagram’s stories section below:

Also read: Shehnaaz Gill Asks Sidnaaz Fans Not To Send Cakes For Celebrating 1 Year Of Togetherness

Also read: Asim Riaz Flaunts His Perfectly Sculpted Body And Fans Can't Keep Calm; See Pic

Shehnaaz Gill on the work front

Shehnaaz Gill kick-started her professional journey with a music video in 2015, Shiv Ki Kitaab. She marked her debut in the Punjabi film industry with Sat Shri Akaal England and garnered positive reviews for her performance in the movie. Gill rose to fame with her appearance in the television reality show Bigg Boss Season 13 and emerged out as the second runner up. Later on, she also starred in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge alongside her former housemate Paras Chhabra, which went off-air soon amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Also read: Asim Riaz Asks Fans To 'spread Love And Respect', Thanks Sidharth Shukla; Read More

Also read: Asim Riaz Crosses 4 Million Follower-mark On Instagram, Fans Congratulate

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.