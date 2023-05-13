Shehnaaz Gill Gorges On Pizza And Pasta, Receives Royal Welcome In Thailand | Photos

Shehnaaz Gill is having the time of her life as she holidays in Phuket, Thailand. The actress has treated her Instagram family to several pictures from her trip. In the first image, Shehnaaz poses for the camera in a black ensemble and sports matching sunglasses. In front of her, we can see several dishes, including pasta, coconut water, pizza and salad, at a table.

Sharing the post, Shehnaaz wrote, "Made it to Phuket and first up-pet puja (eating)." Also, the actress offered a glimpse as to how she was welcomed by the staff - a decorated table with several sweets and drinks. Also, a picture of a bed decorated with flowers - 'Welcome Shehnaaz to Pullman Panwa,' was written. Thanking the hotel staff, she wrote, "Thank you for the warm welcome."

All about Shehnaaz Gill

She made her acting debut with the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England. However, the actress rose to fame after she participated in a reality-based TV show with Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and others. After making big on TV, Shehnaaz appeared as a lead character in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. The movie was well-received by the audience and critics. Shehnaaz has also been part of several music videos such as Moon Rise, Waada Hai, Bhula Dunga, Keh Gayi Sorry, Welcome To Jattwaad and many more.

Apart from movies, the actress is quite vocal, and recently she opened up about being body-shamed during her reality-based TV shows. Speaking to PTI, Shehnaaz said, “I changed myself, worked on myself. When people gave me good advice, I followed it and improved. I lost weight as I would hear a lot of comments on Bigg Boss about being fat and was body-shamed... Then I changed my style as people would think I could only wear salwar-suit. I broke all these preconceived notions and would continue to do so moving forward."