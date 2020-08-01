Shehnaaz Gill's Weekly Roundup: From Promoting Dil Ko Karaar Aaya To Sharing Stunning Pics

Shehnaaz Gill seems to have a become household name after appearing on Bigg Boss 13. Last week seems to have been an eventful one for the celebrity as she kept her fans entertained with stunning pictures of herself. She also complimented her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant, Sidharth Shukla on his new music video and promoted it on her social media handle. Here's what this is about.

Shehnaaz Gill on Instagram

Since July 26, Shehnaaz Gill has posted a number of pictures of herself dressed in beautiful outfits. In one picture, she is seen lying on the bed hugging her pillow and wishing her fans 'good morning'. In the next two pictures, she is dressed in a denim shirt with a statement white choker looking gorgeous in the ensemble.

In yet another picture, Shehnaaz Gill posed in a powder pink pantsuit with chunky sneakers and accessorised her outfit with big silver hoops. In all the pictures she kept her makeup extremely minimalistic and only used pink lipstick as a pop of colour. Yesterday, she posted a video talking about how her hair gets damaged from the constant use of hair products during her shoots. Take a look at the posts here:

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill Shows Excitement As '#Naazians' Take Over Twitter; Asks Fans To 'stop Wars'

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill Promotes Sidharth Shukla's 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya', Urges Fans To Listen To It

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill's Weekly Roundup: From Tribute To COVID Heroes To 'Kurta Pajama's Success

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill's Rendition Of Moutain Dew Anthem Pays Tribute To COVID-19 Heroes, See Here

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla Calls Shehnaaz Gill's 'Kurta Pajama' Song 'bakwas', But There's A Twist

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill also recently praised Sidharth Shukla's new music video, Dil Ko Karar Aaya. She even took to her Instagram story to promote the music video and urged her fans to listen to it. Shehnaaz also shared snippets from the song on Instagram and tagged Sidharth Shukla in them.

Watch Dil Ko Karaar Aaya here:

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill Thanks Fans For Trending 'Kurta Pajama' On Twitter; Says 'I'm Overwhelmed'

Shehnaaz Gill also recently urged her fans to stop fighting on social media and spread love. Shehnaaz's fans who go by the name of Naazians trended on twitter recently. Taking a screenshot of the Twitter trends, she posted it on her Instagram story acknowledging their love and support.

In the post, Shehnaaz Gill also asked them to stop fighting and love each other. She also said that she is proud of her army, Naazians and is also proud to be Shehnaaz Gill. The latter also expressed her excitement at trending on Twitter.

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill Thanks Fans For Trending 'Kurta Pajama' On Twitter; Says 'I'm Overwhelmed'

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill's 'Kurta Pajama' Rakes A Thunderous Response; Fans Call Her 'Kaatilana'

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill Shows Off Her ‘new Urban Chic Look’ In An Off-shoulder Top

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.