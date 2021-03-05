Shilpa Rao Opens Up On Music Industry's Perception Of Female Singers

Singer Shilpa Rao who is a part of the singing reality show, Indian Pro Music League made a very pertinent observation about the music industry of Bollywood in an upcoming episode. Shilpa Rao leads the team of Mumbai Warriors along with Kailash Kher. Other legendary singers like Shaan, Mika Singh, Neha Bhasin, Akriti Kakkar, Payal Dev, Sajid Khan, Javed Ali, Bhoomi Trivedi, Asees Kaur, and Ankit Tiwari are also the mentors of the show.

Shilpa Rao voices a pertinent observation about the music industry

Shilpa Rao who has sung some amazing songs like Manmarziyan from Lootera and Meherbaan from Bang Bang has made a very relevant observation about the music industry. Addressing fellow mentors of Indian Pro Music League, Mumbai Warriors captain Shilpa Rao said, “I feel ... ye female singer ka tag hatt jaana chaiye for all of us. We are all singers. Be it male or female, it shouldn’t make any difference. It’s about time that we start addressing everyone equally and give deserved accolades regardless of their gender.” All the other female singers agreed to her observation and praised her for raising such strong opinions.

Indian Pro Music League is the world's first premier music league. The show much like a sports league has super matches, league matches, and so on. It has six different teams that represent six regions of India and they fight against each other in a musical championship.

More about Shilpa Rao

Shilpa Rao is one of the most celebrated singers of our time. She started her career by singing Javeda Zindagi from the movie Anwar in 2007. Since then, she has sung some of the most popular sings like Khuda Jaane with KK for Bachna Ae Haseeno, Ishq Shava from Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Gustakh Dil from English Vinglish, Malang from Dhoom 3, and Bulleya from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Her last song was Ghungroo from the movie War in 2019. She even won the Filmfare award for Best Female Playback Singer for Ghungroo. She even won an Indian Television Academy Award for the song Bekaboo from the show Navya.

