Shireen Mirza Tells Her Beautiful Love Story And How She Met Her Husband Hasan

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Shireen Mirza found the love of her life much like the stories one sees the movies. From being random strangers at an airport to being soulmates, Shireen Mirza and Hasan Sartaj's love story is one of the most beautiful stories one would ever hear. The pandemic may have distanced a lot of us from our closed ones but for Shireen, it definitely worked in the opposite way.

Shireen Mirza reveals her beautiful love story

TellyChakra got in touch with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Shireen Mirza to know more about her love life. The actor revealed that she met Hasan once when she was at an airport and her phone's battery died. Shireen asked Hasan for the charger and everything began from that moment, at least for Hasan because he texted her back then but Shireen didn't even check Hasan's text messages on her Instagram account.

In September Shireen tested positive for Coronavirus. Shireen then started narrating how her love story actually started. During the time she was in the quarantine, she had some spare time and was going through her messages when she suddenly stumbled upon the message of Hasan. Shireen said that at first she was hesitant to reveal her life to a stranger but Hasan and Shireen just connected so well that she shared everything about her life in just a matter of time.

When asked about her parent's reaction, she said that her family loved him and Hasan's family loved Shireen. She said they will get married mostly by the end of this year and they are still working on the dates. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Shireen Mirza shared this news on her Instagram and fans have been showering love at the happy couple on social media. Shireen also uploaded a story dedicated to her partner and showing off her new ring with John Legend's All Of Me playing in the background. She also posted a photo of the party when the couple celebrated their engagement with her family.

Image Credits: @shireenmirza Instagram

