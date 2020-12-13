Shivin Narang Opens Up About How He Got His First Break In The Television Industry

Shivin Narang is a very well-known name in the Indian television industry. His shows like Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera, Internet Wala Love, Beyhadh 2, and more, have proved the actor’s versatility in the industry, without a doubt. Recently, the actor opened up about getting his first break in the industry. Read further ahead to know more about Shivin Narang news.

Shivin Narang on his first break

While having an interview with SpotBoyE, Shivin Narang revealed how he got his first break. The actor mentioned that like any other college pass out, he too was confused about where his life is headed after his third year of graduation got over. At the time, Facebook was newly launched and there was a huge buzz about sharing pictures on one’s Facebook profile.

Looking at great pictures of many people on his Facebook profile, Shivin too thought of trying it out once. The actor went to a good photographer and got his portfolio made. Shivin Narang shared many of his pictures from the photoshoot on his Facebook profile. These pictures caught the eyes of many and it is only because of these pictures that the makers of his debut television daily soap, Suvreen Guggal: Topper of the Year approached him.

When the show was offered to Shivin Narang, he was unsure about getting into the field of acting as he had no background of the same. But, Shivin Narang was sure about the fact that he definitely wants to become a part of this show. He packed his bags and moved from New Delhi to Mumbai instantly. The actor revealed that he signed the contract for Suvreen Guggal: Topper of the Year the very day he shifted to Mumbai and the shooting for the serial started the very next day.

Shivin Narang revealed that his mother has always been the most supportive of his career choices and had confidence that he would make a good life for himself. The actor also revealed that the real challenge for an actor is not getting their first break but to get work after that and be able to sustain in the industry.

He worked very hard not only before but even after Suvreen Guggal: Topper of the Year went off-air. After this show, the actor went ahead to play the lead character in many shows like Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera, Chaya Cinta season 2, Internet Wala Love, Beyhadh 2, and more. Shivin Narang was last seen on the big screen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 that aired in 2020.

