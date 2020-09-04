Shoaib Ibrahim Posts Throwback Video Of His Performance On Salman Khan's 'Lagan Lagi'

A number of celebrities have been active on social media since the lockdown began. Popular television star Shoaib Ibrahim has been one of the celebrities who have used social media to connect with his fans. He recently shared a throwback video of him dancing that caught a lot of attention online. Read more to know about Shoaib Ibrahim’s Instagram post.

Shoaib Ibrahim's dance on Salman Khan's Lagan Lagi

Shoaib Ibrahim recently took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback picture of him dancing on a Salman Khan hit. It is evident that he is performing to Salman Khan’s popular song, Lagan Lagi for the film Tere Naam. He also captioned his picture with, “Look back at where you came from and feel proud. Keep moving forward. #alhamdulillah#majorthrowback”.

Shoaib has been one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram. He has managed to bring in over 1.5 million followers non his Instagram account. This is because of the number of posts he has been sharing form his personal and professional life. The fans certainly love to see the Sasural Simar Ka star share pictures and videos from his personal life.

More about Shoaib Ibrahim

On the professional lend, Shoaib has been an influential celebrity of the Indian television industry, He has given the audience hit shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey and Ishq Mein Marjawan. He has also been a part of some popular reality television shows including Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye. He is prominently known for playing the role of Prem Bhardwaj in Colors TV's Sasural Simar Ka. He has also won a Gold Awards for the most Most Fit Actor in the year 2018.

Other than his television work, Shoaib Ibrahim also managed to make his Bollywood debut with the 2019 release, Battalion 609. He was seen playing the role of Kamraj Mishra in the movie. The film did not do very well at the box offices as it managed to collect only 40 crores through overall global collections.

The movie was directed by Brijesh Batuknath Tripathi and produced by Naraindas Lalwani under his banner N.J Lalwani Films. The film also starred some popular faces of the industry including Shoaib Ibrahim, Elena Kazan, Farnaz Shetty, Sparsh Sharma, Vishwas Kini, Kiaan, Jashn Kohli, Vicky Ahuja, Vikas Srivastava, Chandraprakash Thakur, Shree Rammy Pandey and Manish R. Sharma.

