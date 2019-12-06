Shubh Aarambh On Colors TV Written Update: Episode 4: Raja Picks Up Rani

Shubha Aarambh is a television show that airs on Colors TV. It airs at 9 pm every day, from Monday to Friday. The show streams on Voot. It is a unique love story, where the guy relies on his heart to make decisions whereas, the girl is more practical. Read on to know what happened in the fourth episode of the show, and how the two will come close.

Episode 4

In scene one of the episode, Raja asked Rani that is a girl interested in a guy when she says that he is perfect. Rani responded to this saying that she is fooling you and that no one is perfect. Jharna entered and made Raja eat some sweets. While the two are busy chattering, Asha came in and saw them, thinking to herself how she wanted a rich girl for Raja.

Kirdada then came to the shop and was disgusted by the ‘statue’ and the saree that is on the statue. She demanded that the saree should be changed at that instance. It is Raja, on whom the responsibility of changing the saree falls, and he got tensed. He approached the ‘statue’ which is actually Rani and whispered to her that he has to touch her and that there is no other way. Mehul was also tensed by now. Raja took the statue in the storeroom to change the saree on it, and Rani asked him to go out, as she had to change her saree. Raja replied to this that itis not possible and that he has to stay. He used a box and placed it on his head as she changed the saree. The two talked about why Rani has to do what she is doing, and she told him the reason, which is her mother’s health, and the money she needs for that.

Kirdada gave ‘shagun’ money to Asha, and asked her to give it to the needy. Asha kept the money for herself thinking that it is not stealing because she is really needy, and she thought that it came for her and Raja. Ektaan had ignored his wife, and Kirdada told her to let it be, as things happen. Raja brought the statue and found that Rani had already left the store. Rani had asked Mehul for the money, which he said he will give her tomorrow, and Rani took it in writing. Jharna brought some ice candy for Kirdada and Asha, and smiled at Raja, as he smiled back. She called Darsha and Kesha and talked to them. Asha started daydreaming about how Jharna is rich has good manners, and is sensible, making her Perfect for Raja. Kirdada noticed Asha and realised that she is planning something, and was curious about it.

Mehul got Jharna out of the shop and asked her what is going on, and why she is getting close to Raja. Jharna replied saying that she loves him but when she asks him about marriage, he does not respond. She explained how her mother is planning to get her married to Raja. Mehul assured her that he will do it soon and left. Rani got her mother new footwear, and her mother said that she liked them a lot and can even run in them. Rani and her mother ended up dancing, and Rani found out that it is indeed her dream and told her brother that she will get the required money in time, after which the episode ends.

