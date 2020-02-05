'Manmohini' Actor Ankit Siwach's Haldi Ceremony Was Insta-perfect; Pics Here

Manmohini actor Ankit Siwach tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Nupur Bhatia on February 4, 2020. Apart from her wedding pictures, the couple’s Haldi ceremony pictures are also breaking the internet at the moment. The pictures show Ankit Siwach and Nupur Bhatia having fun and enjoying themselves at the Haldi ceremony.

Ankit Siwach and Nupur Bhatia's Haldi ceremony

Manmohini actor, Ankit Siwach and Nupur Bhatia are seen smiling widely in the pictures and Ankit sported a green kurta with pink Nehru jacket. On the other hand, Nupur donned a red saree with golden border and a golden blouse. She styled her hair in a stylish bun. She also wore flower jewellery which is very much in-trend right now.

Also Read: 'Manmohini' Written Updates February 3, 2020: Shiv Thinks Amar Is Right Man For Ananya

In the pictures, Ankita Siwach and Nupur Bhatia were seen dancing, giving lovely poses and smearing Haldi on each other’s faces. The Manmohini actor and his bride's Haldi ceremony photos surely gave wedding goals to bride-to-be’s and groom-to-be’s everywhere.

Also Read: Manmohini Written Updates Jan 29, 2020: Amar Says Shiva And Ananya Have No Future Together

Also Read: Manmohini Written Updates For January 31, 2020: A Sharp Thread Cuts Ananya's Neck

Also Read: 'Manmohini' Fame Reyhnaa Pandit Raises The Heat With Bold Looks, See Pics

The wedding of Ankita Siwach and Nupur Bhatia took place in the Manmohini actor's hometown, Meerut. The Haldi ceremony was followed by a ring exchange and the wedding. The actual wedding was a close-knit affair with only family members. However, Ankit and Nupur’s wedding reception is expected to be a grand event where television stars are supposed to grace the occasion.

Also Read: Manmohini Written Updates February 4, 2020: Amar Throws Knife At Shiv

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.