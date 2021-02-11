'Siddhi Hates Shiva' Hoardings And Billboards Puzzle Twitterati Ahead Of Valentine's Day

"Siddhi Hates Shiva", this declaration seems to have taken Twitterati by storm. Many prominent cities of India have reported a hoarding with this message being popped up randomly. These "Siddhi Hates Shiva" hoardings and billboards have popped up days before Valentine’s Day and is trending on Twitter.

"Siddhi Hates Shiva" hoardings go viral

Social media is always buzzing with viral videos and pictures. Moreover, since Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, many memes, jokes, and messages about this day have already started circulating. However, more than these memes, this time some hoardings and billboards have caught the attention of the netizens.

Over the past few days, Twitter users have noticed the message, "Siddhi Hates Shiva" written on several hoardings and billboards in their cities. Many social media users have posted pictures of these "Siddhi Hates Shiva" hoardings and have been asking why this message is popping up exactly a few days before Valentine’s Day.

Moreover, many people are also wondering if these "Siddhi Hates Shiva" billboards are a part of some new marketing strategy. Since in the past many such ideas have been used to market a new show or a film. One Twitter user posted a picture from Delhi’s Bhajanpura area where the said hoarding was displayed. Take a look at all of these tweets about it here.

@TheLallantop see this , in north east delhi's bhajanpura , there is a banner on roadside. And then i found the same on backside of a dtc bus. 😂😂#SiddhiHatesShiva pic.twitter.com/ThmoDN91iv — Piya Sharma (@piyaa_sharmaa) February 11, 2021

Just curious to know about #Siddhihatesshiva — Kanhaa Sharma (@Kanhaa_tells) February 11, 2021

It's really nice. Shiva mere bhai, mana le apni Siddhi ko…valentines week chalu hai…who maan jayegi! 😝 #SiddhiHatesShiva pic.twitter.com/KGkvBKxo2m — S I D D H A N T #Akkian (@siddhanta_kumar) February 11, 2021

Why are there so many hoardings for #SiddhiHatesShiva? Is this a new web series that’s coming up? pic.twitter.com/SHXZ4BkXYT — Harsh Kumar (@HarshKu33891911) February 11, 2021

Is it a movie? Web series? TV show! I see many advertisements saying #SiddhiHatesShiva nearby! — Geetika Singh (@iGeetikaSingh) February 11, 2021

I hate you bewafa sonam pic.twitter.com/jnZIGXI3oW — Funny Deol (@Funny_Deol) January 4, 2016

Back in 2016, a similar trend took social media by a storm. A Rs 10 note went viral on social media with the message, "Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai" written on it. The unique message led to plenty of memes on the internet. Now, a film of the same name will be hitting theatres very soon. Back in October 2020, actor Jassie Gill took to Instagram and shared a picture of his new film, Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai. Jassie will be starring alongside Qubool Hai fame Surbhi Jyoti in the film. Other details of this film are yet to be revealed. Take a look at the post by Jassie Gill below.

