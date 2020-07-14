'Khatron Ke Khiladi Reloaded': Tejasswi Prakash Turns Down The Special Edition?

As the 10th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is near to its finale, the makers are all set to entertain the audience with a special edition. Recently, an entertainment portal reported that the special edition of the Rohit Shetty show, titled Khatron Ke Khiladi Reloaded was offered to the former contestant and actor Tejasswi Prakash. The report stated Tejasswi refused to be part of the upcoming special edition as she is looking out for something new post KKK10.

READ | 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10': Karishma Tanna & Tejasswi Prakash's Fun Banter Is Unmissable

Khatron Ke Khiladi Reloaded updates

A few weeks back, the channel decided to extend the stunt-based show by eight episodes. Reportedly, the extended segment will feature contestants from previous editions, like writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Rashami Desai, Jasmin Bhasin, Rithvik Dhanjani, and Aly Goni. The stars mentioned above have been roped as the best contestants of previous editions, and the shooting for the special edition will commence from July 21.

READ | Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karan Patel Eliminated After Competing Against Karishma And Shivin

It is also reported that the channel had also approached Karan Patel who will be seen in the finale of the ongoing season, but he has taken up a fiction show and hence, is unavailable for the same. Apart from this, the media reports have also speculated that the channel creators are in talks with other old contestants such as Nia Sharma and Amruta Khanvilkar. However, there is still no clarity as to when the special edition will hit the small screens.

READ | Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Fans Call Contestants Unfair, #WeStandByTejasswi Takes Over Twitter

Tejasswi Prakash becomes the first contestant for 'Ticket to Finale'

Talking about the current season, in the latest episode Tejasswi Prakash outshined the other contestants and became the first contestant to reach the 'Ticket to Finale'. The final task of the race to 'Ticket to Finale' took place between Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna and Tejasswi Prakash. They got a deadly and dynamic stunt to do on a truck.

Karan Patel went first and completed the stunt. Karishma Tanna went second and struggled to complete the task because of her height. The actor was often asked to keep her head and legs up to avoid injuries. Tejasswi Prakash went last and performed the stunt. Rohit Shetty announced the result later, and Tejasswi Prakash became the first contender to compete for 'Ticket to Finale'. The finale will be telecasted on July 20.

READ | 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10’ Extended: Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin To Join Special Edition

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.