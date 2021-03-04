Sidharth Shukla Asks Men To 'build Character' In Powerful Message On Women Safety

Television actor Sidharth Shukla took to his official Twitter handle on March 3 and shared advice for all the boys on women's safety. The latest tweet by the actor is in light of the injustices faced by women today in several ways. In his tweet, he informed his fans that he is ‘reading and hearing’ of all that is happening in society. He asked the boys to ‘build their character’ in such a way that ‘a girl feels safe’ with them even in ‘a dark room’. As soon as the tweet was up on the internet, many of his fans rushed to drop positive comments. Several of them reposted the tweet on their respective handles.

Sidharth Shukla sends a strong message to all the boys

Reading and hearing of all what’s happening around would just like to say please build your character in such a way that a girl feels safe with you even in a dark room ... — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) March 3, 2021

A fan thanked him for another ‘hard-hitting tweet’, another one agreed with him and stated that the ‘most important thing’ is to ‘respect women’ and that ‘doesn’t happen with most men’ today. A netizen called him the best and complimented him. Many others, too, complimented the actor and dropped a red heart.

Thank you Sid Beta for another hard hitting tweet..... now the issue is if they actually comprehend what you're telling them🤔🤔



Forget dark room, some of them can make you feel unsafe on SM.....



Love, light and blessings your way😘🎆😇🙏 — ONLY ONE (@SheilaSandhu) March 3, 2021

So so true words!! The most imp thing is to Respect Women & that doesn't happen with most men in today's time..and that's the saddest part.

You've always said this ...respect women so that she feels safe with you!! I really hope we've more men like you w/such positive mentality!! — Ratna EF❤ (@StLouisgirl123) March 3, 2021

Just because of you guys...You first start respecting women and sid ko koi hate karega hi nahi...😊 — Khushii (@Khushii0900) March 3, 2021

It's really sad bhai that some people say that they stan you, but they don't have one quality of you and instead they twist your statement to justify themselves. — Ashu (@xashu14) March 3, 2021

The way you inspire us is invaluable, we feel blessed when you're around us, always keep with us like you're now, we all are horses without bridle, & sirf aap hi ek aise insaan ho jo humko sahi raah pe la sakte ho. :-)

Keep guiding us. :)

Thanks :-) — SHADOW (@ShadeSLap) March 3, 2021

Well Said #SidharthShukla

U teach us to stand with Truth and U r the best Example to promote True Women Empowerment...

Proud to have a Idol like U in Our Fandom..😍#SidharthShukla — Sanjay The Devil (@Its_me_Sanjaya) March 3, 2021

Thanks so much @sidharth_shukla hopefully this message will make those ppl realise that every girl deserves respect in reality and on SM. Morphing pictures and posting stories against a girl doesn’t make them heroes. I really hope they learn values from you❤️❤️ — Pam 🇬🇧🇮🇳 (@Pam38685602) March 3, 2021

Thats the most imp thing and ofcourse girls also need to b so strong that nobody can harm them in anyway. — Seema. (@NaturalAudience) March 3, 2021

So so so true..hearing in the news and seeing whatever is going around it creates a sense of fear even in the most secured environment..let this world be a place where noone should be scared of something like freedom to live freely.. — Chanchal❤️❤️ Sid ki Fan❤️❤️ (@Chanchal0719) March 3, 2021

Sidharth Shukla is an active social media user as he constantly tweets motivational quotes and sends out strong messages to his fans and followers. On February 24, 2021, The actor penned an important life message. He tweeted that life is ‘too short’ to worry about what other are saying or thinking about you. He further asked his fans and followers to enjoy their life, have fun and ‘give them something to talk about’.

Life’s too short to worry about what others say or think about you ........ just enjoy life .. have fun ... and give them something to talk about 😉 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) February 23, 2021

A peek into Sidharth Shukla's tweets

On February 11, 2021, Sidharth tweeted an inspirational quote about memories. He wrote that sometimes he wishes he could ‘erase the day’ from the calendar. He continued, “But what does one do of ‘the memories”.

Sometimes I wish I could erase this day from the calendar ..... but what does one do of the memories ...! — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) February 10, 2021

On February 6, the actor spoke about destiny. He wrote that destiny ‘is not in anyone’s hands’ but ‘decision making is’. He said that destiny cannot change one’s decision but their decision can change their destiny. He advised his fans to ‘make the right moves and move forward’.

Destiny is something that’s not in your hand but decision making is .... destiny can not change your decision but your decision can change your destiny ...! Make the right moves and move forward ❤️ — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) February 6, 2021

Image Source: Sidharth Shukla's Twitter

