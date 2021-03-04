Last Updated:

Sidharth Shukla Asks Men To 'build Character' In Powerful Message On Women Safety

Sidharth Shukla took to Twitter & sent a strong message on women safety. He asked his fans to build character in such a way that a girl feels safe with them

Sidharth Shukla

Television actor Sidharth Shukla took to his official Twitter handle on March 3 and shared advice for all the boys on women's safety. The latest tweet by the actor is in light of the injustices faced by women today in several ways. In his tweet, he informed his fans that he is ‘reading and hearing’ of all that is happening in society. He asked the boys to ‘build their character’ in such a way that ‘a girl feels safe’ with them even in ‘a dark room’. As soon as the tweet was up on the internet, many of his fans rushed to drop positive comments. Several of them reposted the tweet on their respective handles.

Sidharth Shukla sends a strong message to all the boys

A fan thanked him for another ‘hard-hitting tweet’, another one agreed with him and stated that the ‘most important thing’ is to ‘respect women’ and that ‘doesn’t happen with most men’ today. A netizen called him the best and complimented him. Many others, too, complimented the actor and dropped a red heart.

Sidharth Shukla is an active social media user as he constantly tweets motivational quotes and sends out strong messages to his fans and followers. On February 24, 2021, The actor penned an important life message. He tweeted that life is ‘too short’ to worry about what other are saying or thinking about you. He further asked his fans and followers to enjoy their life, have fun and ‘give them something to talk about’.

A peek into Sidharth Shukla's tweets

On February 11, 2021, Sidharth tweeted an inspirational quote about memories. He wrote that sometimes he wishes he could ‘erase the day’ from the calendar. He continued, “But what does one do of ‘the memories”.

On February 6, the actor spoke about destiny. He wrote that destiny ‘is not in anyone’s hands’ but ‘decision making is’. He said that destiny cannot change one’s decision but their decision can change their destiny. He advised his fans to ‘make the right moves and move forward’.

