Sidharth Shukla Names Three Most Special Women In His Life

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla was recently seen interacting with Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa. They connected for their new show, Hum, Tum Aur Quarantine, over a video call and shared various things about their quarantine routine. During the conversation, Sidharth Shukla was asked to name the three most special ladies in his life. Take a look at Sidharth Shukla's answer to the question.

Sidharth Shukla's special ladies

As an answer, fans were expecting his Bigg Boss co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill's name but Sidharth Shukla did not mention her. He said that the three most special ladies in his life are Bharti, his mom and his two sisters. Later, comedian Bharti also joked about how Shehnaaz Gill's name was not in the list and mimicked her. Fans also made memes related to Sidharth Shukla's answer about the special ladies in his life. Later on, during Bharti's talk show, Sidharth was to play a game blindfolded. In the game, he had to go around and guess what was kept where in his house. The actor won the challenge. Bharti Singh's show airs on Colors TV. The official handle of Colors TV also posted a video of Bharti Singh's show Hum, Tum Aur Quarantine.

Bigg Boss 13 winner @sidharth_shukla wins the blindfold task given by #HaarshLimbachiya and @bharti_lalli. Check it out! 😍

Previously, Sidharth Shukla was also seen with Shehnaaz in Darshan Raval's Bhula Dunga. The video gained impressive views on Youtube and fans loved the chemistry between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill. Both were also deemed as a couple by fans on the show Bigg Boss 13. Fans also created hashtags like Sidnaaz to name the couple.

