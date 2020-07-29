Sidharth Shukla Says "more Power To Us" After Rafale Fighter Jets Touchdown In India

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla recently took to social media to congratulate the Indian Air Force. The actor was proud of the Indian Air Force for acquiring their new Rafale fighter jet. Check out Sidharth Shukla's latest post below.

Sidharth Shukla congratulates the Indian Air Force for their latest acquisition

Also Read | Tiger Shroff's Intense Photo Has Fans Wishing Him 'Happy Tiger's Day', See Pic

Touch down it is #RafaleInIndia congratulations @IAF_MCC on the new acquisition .... more power to us 😊 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) July 29, 2020

Taking to social media, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla congratulated the Indian Air Force for acquiring the Rafale fighter jet. He also revealed how proud he was of the Indian Air Force by writing "more power to us". For those unaware, the Indian Air Force acquired the Rafale fighter jets on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The jets landed on Haryana's Ambala airbase after travelling for nearly 7,000 km from France.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Case: Subramanian Swamy Says Mumbai Police Reluctant, Questions B'wood Links

On the work front, Sidharth Shukla recently featured in the song Dil Ko Karaar Aaya alongside Neha Sharma. This was his second music video after winning Bigg Boss 13. Sidharth Shukla also made a music video titled Bhula Dunga with Shehnaz Gill, who was often paired with Sidharth during the course of Bigg Boss 13.

Moreover, fans of Sidharth Shukla were recently surprised when one of his old audition videos surfaced on social media. Fans immediately started resharing the video and praised Sidharth Shukla for his amazing acting talents that he showcased in the video. Unfortunately, Sidharth Shukla has not yet returned to the small screen due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Rohman Shawl Celebrates 2 Years Of Togetherness With Sushmita Sen, Shares Candid Pic

However, Sidharth Shukla is still keeping in touch with his fans via social media. Sidharth Shukla's Dil Ko Karaar Aaya will soon be released on all social media platforms. According to the poster of the music video, the song is set to release on July 31, 2020. Dil Ko Karaar Aaya is sung by Yasser Desai and Neha Kakkar. The music for the song will be given by Rajat Nagpal, while the lyrics for Dil Ko Karaar Aaya were written by Rana.

Damn...did not expect that twist. #BreatheSeason2 on @PrimeVideoIN blew my mind...outstanding acting by everybody... @juniorbachchan was phenomenal. — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) July 27, 2020

A few days ago, Sidharth Shukla also shared a review for Breathe: Into the Shadows on his Twitter page. He mentioned that the show blew his mind. Sidharth Shukla was also amazed by everyone's acting and he even called Abhishek Bachchan "phenomenal".

Also Read | Nora Fatehi's Latest Post Grabs Eyeballs; Fans Say Her Look Is 'simple Yet Stunning'

[Promo from Sidharth Shukla Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.