'Splitsvilla Season 13' Contestants: Know More About Latest Season's Participants

Popular dating reality show Spitsvilla is coming back with season 13. Splitsvilla season 13 is going to have some awesome contestants list which includes some young boys and girls who are all ready to find their perfect life partner while going through many rounds of obstacles. The show will be hosted by Ranvijay Singh and Sunny Leone. Here's the list of Splitsvilla season 13 contestants.

'Splitsvilla season 13' contestants

Kevin Almasifar

Kevin Almasifar won the hearts of the audience by his dedication and game plan in Roadies Revolution. Kevin is an MMA fighter who loves to make interesting travel vlogs. He is popular on Instagram and has garnered over 139K followers.

Gary Lu

Gary Lu is a student from Deharadun. He has his own Youtube channel where he has posted several vlogs which have crossed more than 100K views. He is a fitness enthusiast and has done several modeling projects for fashion brands. He has over 13.9K followers on Instagram.

Vyomesh Koul

Vyomesh Koul is a personal trainer and a sports enthusiast. He won the hearts of many people from his live audition interview of Roadies. Vyomesh is very popular on Instagram and always gives fitness tips to his followers. He has over 24K followers on Instagram.

Jay Dudhane

Jay Dudhane is a Mumbai-based businessman as well as a fitness enthusiast. He has over 32K followers on Instagram and he has posted several videos on the social media platform in which he can be seen giving exercise and diet tips to all his followers.

Dhruv Malik

Dhruv Malik is one of the youngest contestants in the competition. He is a fitness enthusiast, model as well as a singer. He is a student from Delhi and has garnered over five thousand followers on Instagram.

Trevon Dias

Trevon Dias is an aspiring nutritionist and a coach. He has about 6000 followers on Instagram and has a very charming personality. Trevon is also an occasional painter and has done modeling for several projects.

Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is one of the most interesting contestants of the show. He is a part-time poet, astrophile, and cynophile. He has done several modeling projects and has more than 20K followers on Instagram.

Nikhil Malik

Nikhil Malik is a Mumbai-based choreographer. He has also done some acting as well as modeling projects. He has over 5000 followers on Instagram and keeps his fans entertained by his entertaining videos.

Samruddhi Jadhav

Winner of the MTV Splitsvilla online auditions, Samruddhi is smart and talented. She is very popular on Instagram and has gained over 90K followers. Samruddhi keeps her fans entertained by posting interesting reels and relatable vlogs. She also dances and sings sometimes.

Riya Kishanchandani

Riya Kishanchandani is a fashion influencer on Instagram and has over 444K followers. She keeps her fans entertained by posting stills from several photoshoots and is known for giving amazing fashion tips.

Nikita Bhamidipati

Nikita got popular after appearing in MTV Ace of space S2. She is the youngest among the lot and is a complete entertainer and will be one of the most popular contestants to watch out for. She has over 104K followers on Instagram.

Pallak Yadav

Pallak Yadav is a model by profession and has over 13K followers on Instagram. Pallak posts many travel vlogs and keeps her fans entertained with videos and photoshoots.

Arushi Chib

Arushi Chib is a student and a content creator from Jammu. She does post several vlogs and relatable content on Instagram. She has over 14K followers on Instagram.

Aditi Rajput

Aditi Rajput is a content creator and an adventure enthusiast. She is always up for challenges and has a very free-spirited attitude. She has over 20K followers on Instagram.

Janvi Sikaria

Janvi Sikaria is a Kolkata-based influencer. She has over 3000 followers on Instagram.

Bhoomika Vashisht

Bhoomika Vashist is a content creator and a German translator. She often posts photos of herself in trendy as well as tradtional outfits. She has over 9000 followers on Instagram.

Azma Fallah

Azma Fallah is a model and has garnered over 90K followers on Instagram.

Shweta Nair

Shweta Nair is an aspiring lawyer and a model. She has over 5700 followers on Instagram.

Kristian

Kristian became popular when she appeared in MTV's India's Next Top Model. She has over 372K followers on Instagram.

Avantika Sharma

Avantika Sharma is a content creator and keeps her fans on Instagram entertained through her photoshoots and videos.

Image Credits: @mtvsplitsvilla/@sunnyleone Instagram

