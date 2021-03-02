Subodh Bhave Reacts To Gayatri Datar's Laughter, Netizens Say They Can 'hear This Post'

Gayatri Datar made her debut in TV serials with the Zee Marathi serial Tula Pahate Re. The show went on to become a huge hit and Gayatri Datar became a household name. Popular Marathi actor Subodh Bhave also featured in Tula Pahate Re's cast one of the lead roles in the show.

As the Tula Pahate Re's episodes progressed, the audience loved the pairing of Subodh Bhave and Gayatri Datar. Subodh Bhave recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with his former co-star. For all the people who are wondering about what he had to say about it, here is everything you need to know.

Also Read | Sonali Kulkarni Shares The Trailer Of Her New Marathi Film 'Pension': Watch

Also Read | Swabhiman Marathi Serial Cast: Know The Actors And The Characters They Play In This Drama

Subodh Bhave on Gayatri Datar's laughter

Subodh Bhave took to his official Instagram handle and shared an adorable selfie with Gayatri Datar. The duo posed for the selfie with a big smile. The picture is since then going viral all over Instagram and the reason behind it is the caption of the post. Subodh Bhave said that when he asks Gayatri during a scene any normal question like he what do you say, she just responds with a smile. He mentioned this by using several laughing emojis and at the end said that the scene gets over at this note. The caption of the post read as, “à¤®à¥€-à¤•à¤¾à¤¯ à¤— à¤•à¤¾à¤¯ à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤£à¤¤à¥‡à¤¸? à¤—à¤¾à¤¯à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥€- ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜¬ðŸ˜¬ðŸ˜¬ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ à¤¸à¤‚à¤ªà¤²à¤¾ à¤¸à¥€à¤¨ ðŸ˜‹ðŸ˜‹ðŸ˜‹ðŸ˜‹ @gayatridatarofficial” Here is a look at Subodh Bhave's Instagram post.

Also Read | Recap 2020: Ankush Chaudhari To Subodh Bhave, Here Are Best Performances In Marathi Movies

Also Read | If You Loved 'Dev Manus', Here're Other Notable Marathi Shows To Watch

Netizens react to Subodh Bhave's Instagram post

Gayatri Datar’s unique laughter has been a topic of discussion for quite some time now. It is often seen that she starts laughing and finds it difficult to stop. As soon as Subodh Bhave shared the picture on his Instagram, a lot of celebrities took to the comments section and had a good laugh about this with laughing emojis. Several netizens also shared their views on the post in the comments. Actors like Rutuja Bagwe, Sayali Sanjeev, Amruta Khanvilkar, Abhidnya Bhave dropped laughing emojis in the comments section. One of the users also wrote, “I can literally Hear this PostðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚” Gayatri Datar herself also dropped a comment on the post. Here is a look at how netizens reacted to Subodh Bhave's Instagram post.

Image Credits: Subodh Bhave Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.