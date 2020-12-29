Sukirti Kandpal Is All Praise For Her 'Story 9 Months Ki' Co-star Aashay Mishra

Actor Sukirti Kandpal has returned to the television industry after a two-year sabbatical. The actor is seen essaying the role of Alia Shroff in the show Story 9 Months Ki that airs on Sony Entertainment Television. Recently, the actor went on to praise her co-star Aashay Mishra who essays the role of Sarangdhar Pandey. Sukirti revealed that Aashay is a happy-go-lucky person just like his character.

As quoted by Sukirti Kandpal’s PR, the actor says, “Like Sarangdhar, Aashay is a happy-go-lucky person who is a child at heart and can charm anybody with his quirks and impromptu poems”. She added, “He is a wizard of words, and a master of expressions in real as well. He is people person and can befriend anyone. Aashay is generally good at communicating”.

Sukirti also says, “He is also creative and can write beautiful poems and lines just the way his on-screen character does. The best part about him is he wears his heart on his sleeve. So, I do find a lot of similarities that he shares with Sarangdhar, which reflects on the screen as well”.

On sharing screen space with his co-actor Sukirti Kandpal, Aashay Mishra’s PR team quotes him saying, “It’s a big opportunity for me to have bagged this role. It’s a dream come true. The show has got the right mix, a strong subject narrated in a light and entertaining format”.

He added, “It highlights the concept of IVF, which hasn’t been explored on Indian television. Moreover, work becomes fun when you share a nice team. Praising his co-star, he says, “Sukirti is a disciplined actor and is extremely professional. She comes with experience and that shows in her work. She is honest, hard-working, and dedicated to her character. It’s been great working with Sukirti”.

About the show

The daily soap Story 9 Months Ki shows how the protagonist of the show chooses to become a mother without a partner, choosing to embrace motherhood on her own terms. Interested viewers can watch Sukirti Kandpal test the role of Alia Shroff in Story 9 Months Ki from Monday to Thursday at 10:30 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television only.

(With inputs from PR)

