Sunil Grover Reveals Why He Loves To Play The Role Of A Woman

Comedian and actor Sunil Grover gained a lot of popularity after his role as Gutthi on Comedy Nights With Kapil as well as The Kapil Sharma Show. He also revealed the reason why he loved to become a woman on the show. Recently, Sunil Grover was present at a prominent event by FICCI Ladies Organisation. At the event, he also spoke about how it is easier to become a woman and why he enjoys essaying the role of a woman to make his audience laugh.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Can't Wait To Start Shooting For Her Upcoming Film 'Takht'

Also Read: Remo D’Souza Opens Up About Introducing A New Genre To The Film Industry

Here is what Sunil Grover said about playing a woman

When the media publication asked him about portraying the character of a woman Sunil Grover replied that it was way easier to connect with a woman for him as compared to connecting with men. Sunil revealed that this was the reason behind him becoming a lady on television. Sunil Grover also added that he has played so many characters of a woman, and he enjoys it.

Later, Sunil Grover was asked if he feels it was time for him to stop playing a woman as television shows have a good number of female comedians already. Sunil said that female actors also need to play male characters as long as the people were laughing and enjoying. He also believes that for him it is not about playing a male or female but instead it is about playing a certain character and for him, it happens to be a female character. Sunil Grover also said that he loved playing that character and so he feels that he needs to do more of it.

Sunil Grover was last seen in Bollywood film Bharat where he was sharing the screen space with Salman Khan. The actor is currently busy with live shows. Sunil Grover has also appeared in some of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes on Bigg Boss 13.

Also Read: Prabhas To Play THIS Role In His Upcoming Film | Check Picture

Also Read: Millie Bobby Brown's SAGs 2020 Outfit By Louis Vuitton Gets Trolled By Diet Sabya

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.