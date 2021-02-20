Sunny Leone Talks About Shooting 'Splitsvilla' In Kerala; Says 'feels Like A Vacation'

Last month, actor Sunny Leone took off to Kerala to shoot for the upcoming season of the reality show, Splitsvilla. The thirteenth season will mark her seventh year of association with the show. The actor-entrepreneur who has been working round the clock since the beginning of this year has been making the most of her day-offs during the shoot of Splitsvilla.

And from what we hear, the 39-year-old actor is making sure that she does not miss out on the picturesque locales of Kerala. She spends her leisure hours soaking in the local tourist spots. On her day off, she spends her time with her husband Daniel Weber and kids, Nisha, Noah and Asher exploring the pristine beaches and the stunning backwaters and going for boat rides. They have also been exploring the local cuisines and striking poses in the traditional attires of the State.

Talking about it, the Karanjit Kaur: The Untold Story actor excitedly said, “I simply love Kerala. Shooting for Splitsvilla truly seems like a vacation. I am so glad that I have my family here with me. The children love going on boat rides. I want them to be in touch with nature and Kerala is the perfect place for all of us to unwind.” On a related note, Sunny celebrated this Valentine’s Day with her husband as they enjoyed a romantic candle dinner on a boat ride in the famous backwaters.

Interestingly, in one of her recent Instagram entries, the Ragini MMS actor opted for a traditional outfit from the shelves of Miraya, which she paired with gold jewellery. In the photos, she can be seen posing on a boat in what appears to be a lake in a pastel red and gold outfit. Captioning the multiple-picture post, she wrote, "In love with God's own country - #Kerala".

A couple of days back, before landing in Kerala, the Ek Paheli Leela actor shared her thoughts on co-hosting the show with Rannvijay Singha. While talking to KoiMoi, she has said that she cannot wait to get back on the sets of the show. She also added that it gives her a "homecoming" feeling.

(With Inputs From PR)

