Supermodel Of The Year: Contestants Root For Anjali As THIS Contestant Gets Evicted

The MTV show Supermodel of the Year is getting competitive with every episode as the contestants are giving their best to win. The latest episode of the show had contestants Priya and Anjali becoming the bottom two. Anjali gets evicted after the two perform a Battle-to-survive task.

Everyone roots for Anjali

Anjali and Priya became the bottom two after the Dancing on the street task. The two were set to compete against each other so that the top six contestants of the show could be finalized. As Priya and Anjali can be seen going backstage, they talked about how they never expected to be in the bottom two.

The other contestants celebrated on being a part of the top six. They discussed how it was shocking to have Anjali and Priya in the bottom two. They say that both Anjali and Priya have the determination to get what they want.

It was the first battle of the season between the two. They did a photo shoot where they had to submerge their faces in a container of water as some ink will be dropped around their face. They would have to pose with this and have taken good pictures of themselves. Anjali did her task for more seconds then required underwater which gained her respect from mentor Ujjwala Raut. Priya also performed excellently.

Masaba Gupta liked two of the three. Milind Soman hoped to get different expressions. Malaika liked the pictures. Priya had three beautiful and different expressions. At the end of the episode, as Priya went back to other contestants, Yukti can be seen talking about how none of the contestants wanted Pria to come back and were rooting for Anjali.

