Shashank Vyas' Instagram Pictures Reveal His Love For Travelling; Check Them Out

Shashank Vyas, who is turning a year older today is bitten by the travel bug. The actor, most famous for his role as Jagya in the popular show Balika Vadhu, keeps sharing glimpses of his travels on social media. Shashank Vyas photos on social media scream his love for travel and photography as his entire Instagram feed is filled with pictures of him exploring different places. Let's have a look at the actor's snippets from his travels and what all places he has explored.

Also Read | Shashank Vyas Of 'Balika Vadhu' Fame Has Unfollowed Everyone On Instagram; Here's Why

Shashank Vyas travel photos on Instagram

The Balika Vadhu and Roop: Mard ka naya swaroop actor's Instagram feed looks like a travel blogger's page. Shashank, who is evidently a keen traveller loves to share pictures from different places with his fans. The model and actor can be seen here exploring the northeastern state, Sikkim.

He has posted a black and white photograph with the caption, "People may not tell you how they feel about you, but they always show you. Pay attention." His look has grabbed attention, as well as the actor, is seen sporting a man bun along with a basic T-shirt and jeans, paired with white sneakers. Here's a sneak peek of his pictures from Sikkim.

Also Read | Shashank Vyas Talks About Cyberbullying, Urges Fans To Spread Positivity And Love

Also Read | 'Laila Manju' To Be First Of Its Kind drag Race Film, Know What The Makers Have To Say

The actor has posted a series of pictures from the stunning hill station Darjeeling as well. In one of the pictures, the actor can be seen walking away from the camera amdist tea gardens. He carried a bag pack and can be seen wearing a white shirt paired with beige pants. Vyas also shared snippets of a beautiful sunrise from Darjeeling and captioned it, "The sun does not shine for a few trees and flowers, but for the wide world’s joy."

Also Read | 'Balika Vadhu' Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play

Another set of photos where the television star can be seen flaunting his photography skills are from the time when he visited the Nepal border. Shashank shared four photos from the Nepal border, including a selfie. The selfie look has him wearing sunglasses and a light blue shirt. The other three pictures include a photo of him looking at snow-capped mountains and two photos of ponds and trees lit up well with sunlight. He captioned the post, "Photography is a way of feeling, of touching, of loving."

Also Read | Shraddha Arya And Shivangi Joshi Set Incredible BFF Goals In This Quarantine Period

Shashank Vyas photos also include pictures of him closer to home, taken in Madh Island, Mumbai. The actor posted two pictures of the sun setting. One black and white photo has him looking at the sunset while another one just shows the sunset in all it's glory. He captioned the post, "SOMETIMES YOU WISH IT WAS EASIER, BUT IF IT WAS, EVERYONE ELSE WOULD DO IT, THEN YOU REMEMBER YOU DON'T WANT TO BE LIKE EVERYONE ELSE."

Image Credits: Shashank Vyas Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.