Surbhi Chandna Has A Fun Reply When Asked What Her Tagline Would Be If She Was A Product!

Surbhi Chandna is a popular face in the Indian TV industry. The actor has been a part of several TV shows as well as reality shows. She's popular for her portrayal of Annika in StarPlus's Ishqbaaaz and Dr Ishani in StarPlus's Sanjivani. During a fun interview with India Forums, Surbhi Chandna revealed a few of her secrets. She also revealed the tag line of her, if she ever were a product in real life.

During the rapid-fire round, Surbhi Chandna was questioned, "If you were a product what would be your tagline?". Although initially, the actor gave a hilarious reply, she later said her tag line would be, "Kaise Kar Leti Hu Me? (How Do I Do It). She further added that although she does know what the product would be, she definitely has a tagline and believes it will work with any product she wishes to sell in the market. The meaning of her tagline was that the actor thinks of herself as a person capable enough to do anything, which sometimes leaves her wondering how she ended up finishing the task.

Surbhi was seen in a bubbly mood and revealed many things about her in the interview. She shared her daily routine and also shared about the things that piss her off easily. Surbhi Chandna was dressed in a light blue shirt and wore a few dainty necklaces to complete her look. She also wore a few finger rings and bracelets to complete her chic look.

Surbhi Chandna on the work front

Surbhi Chandna featured in the TV show Naagin 5, which gained her immense popularity. The supernatural fantasy thriller show produced by Ekta Kapoor traces the lives of a few shape-shifting serpents. Surbhi portrays the character of Bani Sharma, on the show. She’s seen as Adi Naagin, Naageshwari’s reincarnation, and Veeranshu’s wife on the show. The show revolves around the time 10,000 years ago when eagles had the power to shapeshift. After a condition set by Lord Shiva, Naageshwari has to take rebirth to complete her love story but the history was set to change this time. The story then shifts to 25 years later when Bani meets Veer and they fall in love.

