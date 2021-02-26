Surbhi Chandna Has Interesting Reply To 'glowing Skin' Question; Shares A Glimpse

Surbhi Chandna in her latest Instagram stories made some amazing revelations as she interacted with her fans. The actor has accrued 3.9 million followers on Instagram and thus to celebrate this moment with her fans, she hosted a Question and Answers session with her followers. During this Q&A session, the actor made several revelations from her personal and professional life. Whilst answering a question proposed by the fans, a fan asked Surbhi Chandna about her forever glowing skin.

Surbhi Chandna says her skin does not glow always as fans usually see it

The actor replied to this question by a video message and revealed that her skin isn't glowing always. The actor recorded her answer to the question asked by the fan to simply show that her skin does not glow all the time. She cleared up the belief that actors have forever glowing skin by sharing a video of herself without any filters. The actor seemed to be travelling in a car when she recorded herself while answering the question.

She mentions at the beginning itself that her skin is not always glowing and it often has a lot to do with the filters that are used. She also said that the pictures that people see often are quite different from how actors would usually look like. She then pointed out to herself and said that this is how she really looks in real life minus all the filters that one would normally see in her posts. Thus the actor stayed true and honest while answering the question by the fan and was all smiles as she delivered a suitable answer.

Further, on several questions ranging from her diet to her skincare routine were asked by the fans. Fans also asked Surbhi Chandna about her upcoming projects and the actor interacted with them for quite a long time. The fans of Surbhi were also keen to know more about her personal life and asked about her favourite delicacies and various other things. The Q&A session with fans went on for quite a while and the actor seemed to be enjoying herself as she answered the majority of the questions submitted by the fans.

