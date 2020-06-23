Surbhi Chandna Or Hina Khan: Who Rocked The Skirt And Turtle Top Look Better?

The idea of several celebrities sporting similar outfits is not a new thing when it comes to the entertainment industry. There have been several such occasions and fans have always pointed out to such similarities. The latest one to join the league is Surbhi Chandna and Hina Khan. Both the actors donned a turtle neck with skirt and they have aced the look. Take a look to see who rocked it better.

Fashion Faceoff: Surbhi Chandna vs Hina Khan

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna is quite a fashionista and always shares tips with her fans on how to rock outfits. In a post a few weeks ago, the actor showed her fans how to dress for a date. Surbhi Chandna sported a floral printed skirt that had a thigh-high slit. She paired the skirt with a satin blouse with volume sleeves. Chandna completed her look with a pendant necklace and smokey eye makeup.

Several fans of Surbhi Chandna were all praises for her look. One fan also wrote, “So hot and looking gorgeous”. Other fans dropped heart emojis on the actor’s fashion venture.

(Image Credits: Surbhi Chandna Instagram)

Hina Khan

On the other hand, Hina Khan sported a very glamourous skirt as well. She opted for a scintillating knee-length skirt for an event she attended a while ago. She paired the outfit with a beautiful white top with puffed half-length sleeves. Hina Khan completed her look with a pair of silver strappy heels. For her hair, Hina Khan tied it into a pony and kept it together with a white satin ribbon. Hina Khan opted for minimalistic jewellery and donned hoop earrings. Hina Khan also went for subtle makeup with light-pink lipstick.

Hina Khan took her fans by a storm when she dropped this look. Several fans could not stop gushing about her look. One fan also wrote, “So Beautiful” in the comments.

(Image Credits: Hina Khan Instagram)

Surbhi Chandna and Hina Khan are among the most popular faces on television today. The two actors are widely popular among fans for their unique taste in fashion. Surbhi Chandna is a popular television actor known for her role in shows like StarPlus's Ishqbaaaz and Sanjivani. On the other hand, Hina Khan has gone on to become one of the most sought-after celebrities through her roles in shows like Star Plus's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

