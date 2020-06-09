Surbhi Chandna Turns An Old Scarf Into Uber-cool Off-shoulder Top, Have A Look

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, people have been containing themselves at home. Even television actor Surbhi Chandna has been doing the same. The actor has been sharing various pictures and videos of what she has been up to around the house as she spends her time in quarantine. Surbhi Chandna recently took to social media to share a few pictures of her latest venture where she turned a scarf into a beautiful top.

ALSO READ | Surbhi Chandna Or Surbhi Jyoti: Whose Bridal Look Do You Want To Copy?

Surbhi Chandna turns scarf into a top

Television actor Surbhi Chandna recently took to social media to share a picture of herself. In the picture, the actor is seen wearing a beautiful blue off-should blouse. However, the twist is that it is actually a scarf that she managed to wrap around like a top.

Surbhi Chandna paired the top with a pair of ripped white shorts. She also put on a shell-designed choker necklace and tied her hair into a low ponytail. Surbhi Chandna shared this fashion hack with her fans and wrote, “What I am wearing is not a TOP but a SCARF turned into a cool top”.

Take a look at Surbhi Chandna’s post here

ALSO READ | Surbhi Chandna's Latest Insta Caption To Leave Her Fans In Splits

However, this is not the first time that the actor has shared such a cool fashion hack with her fans. A few days ago, Surbhi Chandna shared a video where she turned an old shimmer top into a cool crop top. She even shared the entire process on her social media. The actual top had a half sleeve design with silver, glittery front. Surbhi Chandna revamped it and turned into a cool crop top with a new back design that she did. Surbhi Chandna further wrote while sharing the video, “When my hands itched to do something FUNKY! So I decided to convert this pretty looking Top into something more Chic & Hip”.

ALSO READ | Surbhi Chandna Looks Radiant In Her Latest Casual Denim Quarantine Look, See Pics

During the lockdown, Surbhi Chandna has been using this time to do something productive. A while ago, she even shared her secret to clearer skin. In her video, she also explained the benefits of having buttermilk. Surbhi Chandna also shared what all goes into her favourite buttermilk that she has every day.

ALSO READ | Surbhi Chandna Shares The Secret Drink Recipe For Her Healthy Skin