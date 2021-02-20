Surbhi Chandna's Week At A Glance: From Award Wins To Interactive Session With Fans

An eminent Indian television actor, Surbhi Chandna loves interacting with her fans and followers over social media. She often takes to her Instagram and Twitter handles to converse with fans, share life updates with them and even snippets from her personal and professional life. And this past week, the actor had a lot of interesting things going on in her life which her followers witnessed. From thanking Ekta Kapoor after her Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award 2020 and ITA 2020 wins on Instagram to conducting a fun Questions and Answers session on her Twitter, Surbhi seemed to have had an eventful week.

Also read: Surbhi Chandna Wants To Work With Jennifer Winget, Kartik Aaryan And More

Surbhi Chandna's #AskSC Question & Answers session

Surbhi Chandna's Twitter followers recently saw her host a tweet-based Q&A session on the social networking platform. From asking about her experience while working with Balaji Telefilms to how she landed up in the field of acting, she answered several questions her fans were curious to know about. Answering more questions, she also revealed many interesting facts such as how she is soon going to return to the small screen and how actor Rubina Dilak is her mother's favourite.

I feel it was written in my destiny #asksc chanced upon it https://t.co/SDYxrC0bVI — Surbhi Chandna (@SurbhiChandna) February 17, 2021

Also read: Surbhi Chandna Reveals That Her Resolution For 2021 Is 'No Double Chins For Red Carpet'

I am an implusive person so if i get the offer and i feel i should jump into it so i might #asksc https://t.co/AHisUu8AaC — Surbhi Chandna (@SurbhiChandna) February 17, 2021

Strong and how also my mummas fav 🥰 #asksc https://t.co/tdnWKYwW83 — Surbhi Chandna (@SurbhiChandna) February 17, 2021

Also read: Surbhi Chandna Stuns In An Indo-western Ensemble & Reveals Why 'Aaj Khichdi Banani Padegi'

Surbhi's wins at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2020 and ITA 2020

While Surbhi started off her week by wishing her fans a Happy Pre-Valentine on the occasion of Kiss Day during Valentine's Week, she later went on to share two of her very special wins during the week. On February 15, 2021, the actor took to her Instagram to share that she had been awarded the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2020 for being the Best Actor (Female) for her performance in the Hindi television show Naagin 5. The following day, fans and followers saw her share another similar and notable accolade she was presented with. On February 16, 2021, Surbhi was seen happily posing with her Indian Television Awards (ITA) 2020 Best Actress Award (Popular) for her role in the same show, Naagin 5. In the caption, she told her fans, who she addressed as #SCians, that the award was for them and was a result of their endless votes and love.

Also read: Why Surbhi Chandna's Mother Asks Her To 'marry A South Indian'? Read Details

Surbhi Chandna's expresses gratitude towards Ekta Kapoor

Surbhi Chandna and Ekta Kapoor were seen exchanging the sweetest of wishes and messages with each other upon the former's wins. The actor, while writing joyful captions about the 2020 accolades that she became the recipients of, showed immense gratitude to Ekta Kapoor. She thanked Ekta and Balaji Telefilms for making her journey as smooth as possible and for the faith she placed in her. While Surbhi expressed gratitude for Ekta, the latter congratulated her on the victory and thanked her for the kind words.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.