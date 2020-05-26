Surbhi Chandna Shares Recipe For The Special Goan Dessert Serradura On Eid

Quick links:
Celebrities are not only requesting people to stay indoors during the time of the global pandemic but are also suggesting ways as to how one can make the most of this quarantine time. Television actor Surbhi Chandna has left no stone unturned in creating positivity.
Almost every other day, Surbhi proposes new ways of investing time, be it by trying her hand in the kitchen, or teaching how to do a coffee date at home, or by posting her work-out videos. Recently, Surbhi Chandna posted a food recipe for a special Goan dessert, Serradura, on the auspicious occasion of Eid. Read ahead to know all about it-
On May 25, 2020, Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram to post a video of her preparing the special Goan dessert, Serradura, on the occasion of Eid. Surbhi can be seen dressed up in ethnic wear and has also worn jewellery. She has worn the colour green that is of religious resemblance on this holy festival.
In the video posted by Surbhi Chandna, she revealed that she does not have a sweet-tooth but on the occasion of Eid, she will be preparing a sweet dish along with sharing her recipe. Surbhi Chandna’s caption for the post reads, “Eid Ke Mauke Pe Kuch Meetha Ho Jaye 🌙
Goan Serradura from SCs Kitchen with all hair makeup & sweat 💧 !
All you need
1 Whipped Cream - Get ready to put those arms to work
2 Whipped Cream with Condensed Milk
3 Grind those Marie Biscuits you have at home 😻
Now watch the video to know how i got everything together to fulfill my craving of this goan delicacy
Got ready in this lovely pista color KURTI and Jewellery gifted by my lovely fans #sciansforlife #surbhichandna #eidmubarak”.
Serradura is also known as sawdust pudding or Macau pudding. Originated in Portugal, it has a layered look with a simple combination of whipped cream and crumbled biscuit. It was traditionally in the flavour of Marie biscuits. Later, it has been developed into several varieties of flavours such as coffee beans, nut, green tea, Oreo and more. The different flavouring to the cream includes chocolate, strawberry, mango and so on. Usually, Serradura comes in two types; cake or pudding. The cake form has a bit hard texture close to ice-cream, while the pudding has a creamy texture.
