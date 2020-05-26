Surbhi Chandna Shares Recipe For The Special Goan Dessert Serradura On Eid

Celebrities are not only requesting people to stay indoors during the time of the global pandemic but are also suggesting ways as to how one can make the most of this quarantine time. Television actor Surbhi Chandna has left no stone unturned in creating positivity.

Almost every other day, Surbhi proposes new ways of investing time, be it by trying her hand in the kitchen, or teaching how to do a coffee date at home, or by posting her work-out videos. Recently, Surbhi Chandna posted a food recipe for a special Goan dessert, Serradura, on the auspicious occasion of Eid. Read ahead to know all about it-

Surbhi Chandna’s special Goan dessert Serradura for Eid

On May 25, 2020, Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram to post a video of her preparing the special Goan dessert, Serradura, on the occasion of Eid. Surbhi can be seen dressed up in ethnic wear and has also worn jewellery. She has worn the colour green that is of religious resemblance on this holy festival.

In the video posted by Surbhi Chandna, she revealed that she does not have a sweet-tooth but on the occasion of Eid, she will be preparing a sweet dish along with sharing her recipe. Surbhi Chandna’s caption for the post reads, “Eid Ke Mauke Pe Kuch Meetha Ho Jaye 🌙

Goan Serradura from SCs Kitchen with all hair makeup & sweat 💧 !

All you need

1 Whipped Cream - Get ready to put those arms to work

2 Whipped Cream with Condensed Milk

3 Grind those Marie Biscuits you have at home 😻

Now watch the video to know how i got everything together to fulfill my craving of this goan delicacy

Got ready in this lovely pista color KURTI and Jewellery gifted by my lovely fans #sciansforlife #surbhichandna #eidmubarak”.

Recipe for making Serradura in Surbhi Chandna’s style

You have to first whip the plain whipped cream to make it thick. Keep whipping the whipped cream for around 8-10 minutes, non-stop.

Then, in another bowl, take some more whipped cream and add condensed milk in it, as condensed milk is what will add the sweetness in this dish.

Surbhi Chandna also suggested the use of little vanilla essence if available.

Later, take five to six biscuits and grind them until they become like powder.

Finally, take the bowl you want to serve it in and put the powdered biscuit as the base, settling it all in the same length.

On top of the base, put one layer of the whipped cream and again level it. Add another layer of the powdered biscuit, all in one level.

The final layer of the dessert will be of the mixture of whipped cream and condensed milk.

Your Serradura is ready to be served in whichever shape of your choice.

About Serradura

Serradura is also known as sawdust pudding or Macau pudding. Originated in Portugal, it has a layered look with a simple combination of whipped cream and crumbled biscuit. It was traditionally in the flavour of Marie biscuits. Later, it has been developed into several varieties of flavours such as coffee beans, nut, green tea, Oreo and more. The different flavouring to the cream includes chocolate, strawberry, mango and so on. Usually, Serradura comes in two types; cake or pudding. The cake form has a bit hard texture close to ice-cream, while the pudding has a creamy texture.

