Sushma Seth's Career, Personal Life And Other Details You Must Know

Sushma Seth is popularly known for her role as Imarti Devi aka dadi from the serial Hum Log. She is also active in theatre and has often played the roles of a mother or a grandmother. She charmed the audience throughout her acting career with her strict yet adorable motherly roles. The Hum Log serial cast had recently made an appearance in The Kapil Sharma Show. However, considering Sushma Seth's age, she couldn't make it on screen. Here's everything you need to know about Sushma Seth.

Also Read | 'Hum Log' Serial Cast: Details About The Cast Of India's First Ever Family Drama Series

Sushma Seth's early life

She was born on June 26, 1936, and started theatre at a very young age in the 50s. She did teachers' training diploma in home science from New Delhi, Associate in Science diploma, Briarcliff College, New York, and Bachelor of Fine Arts, from Carnegie Mellon, Pittsburgh, United States. Later, she had three children with her husband. One of her daughters, Divya Sethi played a few roles on screen with her.

Sushma Seth's acting career

Sushma Seth has served the television industry as well as Bollywood for more than 6 decades. The actor started her career very young. She started off with theatre and was the founder member of the Delhi-based theatre group Yatrik. In the 1970s. She established the Children's Creative Theatre where she taught children the art of theatre and put up plays for them. She made her debut in Bollywood with Shyam Benegal's Junoon, a period film where she played the role of Shashi Kapoor's aunt.

Image Source: Still from Kal Ho na Ho

Also Read | Manoj Pahwa's Comic Timing In 'Hum Log' & Other Projects That Will Tickle Your Funny Bone

Later, she played the roles of a mother and a grandmother and many big Bollywood films and was loved by the audience. Some of her known films are Silsila, Prem Rog, Chandni, Deewana, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Kal Ho Naa Ho. Sushma Seth's role of dadi in various films in the 2000s was often shown as the cool dadi who was her grandchildren's favourite. Today Sushma Seth's age is 84 and the actor was last seen in films like Tamasha and Shaandar.

Also Read | 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Cast: List Of Marathi Actors Who Play A Pivotal Role

Sushma Seth's shows

She made her debut in Television with Hum Log that aired on Doordarshan in the early 80s. The story was about a middle-class family and their struggles and aspirations. Hum log was adapted from a Mexican series called Ven Conmigo. Veteran actor Ashok Kumar was the narrator of the show. Hum Log received a huge response from the audience. Sushma Seth's character as Imarti Devi aka dadi was suffering from throat cancer. Her role was loved by the audience and had to be extended on their demand.

Image Source: Still from Hum Log

The Hum log serial cast also featured popular actors like Joyoshree Arora, Rajesh Puri, Seema Pahwa, and Abhinav Chaturvedi. Sushma Seth's daughter Divya Seth also featured in the show and played Rupvanti. Sushma was also known for her portrayal as Sarla Diwan in Dekh Bhai Dekh.

Also Read | Heart Attack 3 Cast: Yash, Ramya And Other Actors Who Are Part Of This Romantic-comedy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.