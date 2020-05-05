Tejasswi Prakash Complains "In Cheeks Ne Mujhe Bhaut Pareshan Bhi Kiya Hua Hai"

Tejasswi Prakash is an Indian tele-actor who has worked in quite a lot of shows like Swaragini, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and Pehredar Piye Ke. But despite being a star, she too seems to have regular-girl problems. Apparently her chubby cheeks make her look fat on-screen and although she seems to have an athletic body. In her live chat on Instagram, Tejasswi Prakash said how people have asked her to curb her eating habits.

Tejasswi Prakash's best feature

During the Instagram live chat, a fan asked Tejasswi Prakash what made her look younger than she is. Replying to the question, Tejasswi said it was her cheeks. However, the actor also felt these very features make her look fat on TV.

Explaining her statement Tejasswi Prakash said how the cheeks have caused her a problem while shooting for her daily soaps. In the daily soaps, the actor has to give a number of close up shots since the expression is more important. However, Tejasswi said when the camera is zoomed in on her face, it makes look her more chubby and fat. She also revealed how people have asked her to eat less since she looked fat on screen.

When asked on the Instagram live chat how much she works on her body and skin, Tejasswi Prakash replied she does not follow strict skincare routines like most celebrities. However, staying home during the quarantine seems to have made her skin better. She added that the right diet and drinking an adequate amount of water must be the key.

Tejasswi Prakash was last seen in the reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. In the show, she attracted quite a lot of attention due to her banter with host, Rohit Shetty. Along with Tejasswi, the rest of the contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 includes Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan, Dharmesh Yelande, RJ Malishka, Amruta Khanvilkar, Balraj Syal and Rani Chatterjee.

