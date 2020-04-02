Lawyer Who Filed Complaint Against Faisal Shaikh Alleges Getting Threats Online

Tiktok star Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Faisu, has recently landed in trouble. The TikTok star Faisal Shaikh is very popular on social media for his TikTok videos. Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Faisal Shaikh headed out for making videos and this thing was reported by lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan. The same thing was not appreciated by the fans of TikTok star Faisal Shaikh and the fans started abusing and threatening the lawyer.

Here is what happened

According to media reports, Ali Kaashif Khan has been receiving several threat calls and abusive messages on his social media account from the fans of TikTok star Faisal Shaikh. Lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan in an interview with a news publication revealed that ever since he has submitted the complaint, Faisal has not called him directly. Khan added that Faisal is trying to reach out to him through his sources. Ali Kaashif Khan mentioned that he has been getting calls from the fans of Faisu asking him to take the complaint back.

Ali Kaashif Khan also added that his Instagram account is loaded with abusive and disturbing comments. In Ali Kaashif Khan's recent posts, he has disabled the comments section. Ali Kaashif Khan also warned the fans of Faisal in his Instagram story about posting nasty comments on his pictures. Ali Kaashif Khan announced that the Cyber Police and IT Cell were constantly viewing his social media profile. He also said that the fans of Faisal need to think twice before challenging a law officer.

Ali Kaashif Khan further added that because of Coronavirus there is panic around the world. He said that people like TikTok star Faisal Shaikh only need a situation to make videos. Khan also expressed his anger by saying that Coronavirus is not a joke, there are people dying and people like Faisu are making it a subject of entertainment.

Khan claimed that he knows how Faisu has made TikTok into a business by raising a fake number of followers. He also added that he knows how many fake fans accounts are there. The abuses and comments that he has been getting are not from fans but from Faisu's own people, concluded Ali Kaashif Khan

